Newspapers are read. Gossip is exchanged. Ceramic coffee cups are refilled with a swift efficiency – a task performed reflexively and without formal request.

GARDNER – Thick bacon sizzles on a flat stainless-steel grill. Oldies music about unrequited love and hot-and-heavy, back-seat romance warms the cool, early-morning air.

“You’ve got the outside décor – that old diner feel,’’ Paul Bunker, 42, told me the other morning after finishing his breakfast during a break from work installing new water pipes for the city.

“You can drive by this place without any prior knowledge and say, ‘That’s a place I want to go and eat breakfast.’ Just by the outside look of it.’’

Exactly.

Welcome to the Blue Moon Diner, a vintage example of the dining cars produced by the old Worcester Lunch Car Company, a place of 14 vinyl-covered stools, five booths, two-tone tile floors – and something else:

A big thick slice of Americana.

Don’t hold the mayo.

This has been Mama Love’s domain for 21 years now, where she’s presided over the passing parade of hungry customers – lawyers and laborers, doctors and postal carriers – who have been coming through the doors like clockwork for a homestyle meal and a quick dose of the neighborly news.

And these days “Mama Love” is the news.

Jamie Floyd – she’s the “mama’' who owns this place – is ready to hang up her apron.

“I wonder how I’m going to feel without that massive rush all the time,’’ she told me in between orders the other day. “I do know that I’m ready to slow down. I know that for sure. I have mixed feelings.’’

So do her loyal customers who have walked into the classic Blue Moon diner hungrily and religiously now for years, ordering up spinach omelets, corned beef hash, and the Chubby Checker special: two eggs any style with ham, bacon, or sausage.

“I told her that I’m going to have to come over to her house for breakfast a couple of times a week,’’ said Mark Stevens, 65, a retired machinist who grew up in Lynn and moved here three years ago.

“Everybody deserves to retire sometime, you know?’’ Stevens said. “But one of the biggest reasons this place is so successful is just because of her personality. She’s very outgoing, friendly. A woman walks in with a baby and Jamie doesn’t wait for a waitress to go over and greet her. She sees her and says, ‘Can I get your child a high chair or a booster seat?’ Things like that.’’

Things like that.

Intangible things. Second nature. A work ethos marbled into every corner of this tiny little place on Main Street in Gardner.

Over the counter, during a brief break from her behind-the-counter duties, Floyd recalls how it all began.

She is a 1984 graduate of Gardner High School, the middle child and only girl born to a mother who worked as an accountant and a father who died young.

She worked at a local restaurant for 15 years before it closed down, and then she looked around for what was next.

Turns out this classic example of a lunch car – like those that once could be found on the main streets of New England’s big and medium-sized cities, catering to travelers when the highways were new and automobiles had big fenders and bench seats – was just the ticket into entrepreneurship.

She works the grill. She does the shopping. She pays the bills. She orders the supplies.

Who trains the staff? She does.

“What have I learned?’’ she asked. “Work hard. Be honest. Be fair. Communicate well. You can’t run a business without having those qualities.’’

And you can’t plan for the unexpected. Like a pandemic that arrived unannounced and then rearranged life everywhere, including at her lunch counter.

“Last year, with COVID, was the worst year as far as business and life and stress,’’ she said.

“But it was the biggest and best year for seeing people’s compassion and humanity. Oh, huge. It can bring me to tears right now. Everybody who came into this place was amazing.’’

Amazing.

It’s the precise word that people who sit at her counter and squeeze into her booths use to describe what Jamie Floyd has been serving up in this place.

“I think her stewardship of this place has been magnificent,’’ said Peter Sargent, a 66-year-old retired attorney who teaches music at a school in Derry, N.H. He’s nursing an orange juice and he’s marveling at what this woman and what this place means to Gardner.

“She knows a lot of people by name and that’s a wonderful thing,’’ Sargent said. “That’s the essence of community. I hope whoever gets it after her, or whoever runs the business after her, runs it as well and as friendly as she has.’’

The diner is on the market for $300,000. And, Floyd said, there have been some nibbles.

She’s looking for someone – or some team – to carry on the tradition.

“You must not change what’s not broken,’’ she said. “People don’t want – and I think I’ve heard them tell you this – they don’t want change. They want their food served the same way. You can venture out on a lot of things. But don’t change what’s not broken.’’

It’s easy to see what’s not broken.

It’s there in the warm mahogany woodwork.

It’s there in the old jukebox with its offerings like “Don’t be Cruel’’ by Elvis Presley.

It’s there on the menu, where small plastic red and white letters are arranged on black felt to announce the specials like this:

“Chubby Checker. 2 eggs any style. Ham, bacon, or sausage. $4.25.”

Soon, someone else will be serving it.

But, for now, if briefly, it’s still Jamie Floyd’s place.

“She’s just a very giving person,’’ said Scott Tourtellot, a 72-year-old retired mailman. “If somebody needs help, she’s more than willing to help.’’

Outside, an American flag waves in the morning breeze. Inside, two hot dogs are for sale for $5.95. A Reuben runs $9.25.

“I just turned 55 and I want a change,’’ Floyd said, “not working all the time. I recommend that whoever is the next person should be two people.

“I have people who sit here every day – people I’ve waited on and served for 36 years,’’ she said. “That’s special. There’s history here. Long roots.

“I used to make spaghetti sauce and can it. We used to call it ‘Mama Love.’ And it stuck. And it stayed. A long time ago, I did it just for fun. And the ‘Mama Love’ part just stayed. That’s where it came from a million years ago.

“But now it stands for just love. That’s my nickname.’’

And – as it turns out – it’s her legacy, too.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.