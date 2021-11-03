Here’s why: She’s not leading with what we can’t do. She’s imagining better ways of doing things. She isn’t scared to learn what she does not know, to be accountable to the city she represents. She is in the communities that make up our gorgeous and growing city, having conversations that make for better and more informed work and policy-making. We are in a tug of war between the old, parochial way of doing things and a more progressive attitude.

History has been made. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, for the first time in history, Boston elected a woman as mayor. For the first time, Boston elected a person of color to be mayor. We have our first Asian-American woman mayor. I’m with Wu.

When I think of a beautiful resistance, I think about the choices we make to believe in ourselves and each other. I reflect on the urgent need to quiet the lies we have been told about what is possible. I bet on bridges that bring us together, legislation and equity that act as love languages, and ways to fight the deep dividing lines of otherism that echo supremacist ideals.

Wu got next.

How is your life a beautiful resistance?

Growing up, I never, ever thought I would run for office. As the daughter of immigrants, I’ve known my whole life what it feels like to navigate the language and cultural barriers my family was facing. I was always told to work hard, keep my head down. Then, my mom began struggling with mental health challenges as I was finishing college. I became her caregiver and raised my sisters. In the depths of our family crisis, we often felt alone, invisible, and powerless. I opened a small family business, a tea shop, to help us through, but almost got stuck in the complex bureaucracy that swallows up so many dreams with red tape. I went to law school to learn how to navigate and change these systems so other families wouldn’t face the same barriers we did. Every day, I work for a vision of Boston that meets people where they are, fighting for a future that our next generation deserves.

Joy is:

Community. I fiercely believe that we can solve our deepest challenges by building connections with one another. That’s why I hold an annual block party to bring friends and neighbors together in music, food, Ron’s ice cream, and great conversations. There’s a magic in the chance to come together, block by block, street by street. I believe that the future of our city and our democracy depend on the human connections we build to shape our brightest future.

What is your vision for the future of Boston?

A Boston where every person is seen, valued and treasured. Boston has the resources, the activism and the ideas to be a city for everyone. We can make real investments in education, housing, and food access. We can build power in our communities by closing the racial wealth gap and supporting small businesses and local entrepreneurship. We can center our efforts on the pursuit of racial, economic, and climate justice. We need bold, urgent leadership that brings our communities together to make it happen.

Becoming the first woman, first person of color, first AAPI person to be mayor will mean:

Centering the voices of those who historically haven’t been heard. As the daughter of immigrants, I understood from my youngest days how my family and so many others feel unseen and unheard in our society. In city government, we can do big things by getting the little things right, getting City Hall out of City Hall and into our neighborhoods. I also hope that my time in public service helps expand the definition of leadership, showing every part of our community that we need you to step up and serve right now!





Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.