“I’m very happy,” Infante-Green told The Providence Journal after Tuesday night’s 5-1 vote. “I’m excited to do the work. We’re going to keep pushing ahead.”

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education has approved a three-year contract renewal with state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green despite her continuing contentious relationship with the Providence teachers’ union.

Callahan said she wanted to call attention to issues that Providence teachers have raised about a “toxic” climate in the city's struggling schools.

Infante-Green started in Rhode Island in April 2019 after working in the New York State Education Department and the state took over Providence schools that summer following a critical report from Johns Hopkins University.

Advertisement

The state and the union were mired in acrimonious contract talks that were settled in July. In March the union issued a vote of no confidence in Infante-Green after she told hundreds of teachers they would have to re-apply for jobs in the system.

In addition, Infante-Green’s handpicked Providence schools superintendent was pressured to resign after one of his top administrative hires was charged with fondling a minor’s foot at a gym.