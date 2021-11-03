Happy Wednesday! I’m Dan McGowan and 7-year-old Danny McGowan is thrilled for Fred McGriff and the Braves winning the World Series. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

In the cream room at Gregg's Restaurant & Pubs in East Providence, R.I., cake finisher Nicole Morales frosts a six-layer “Death by Chocolate” cake.

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 141.2 total new cases per 100K population in the past seven days

Fully vaccinated: 742,020 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 205; test-positive rate: 2.9 percent

Currently hospitalized: 95

Total deaths: 2,881

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Leading off

Rhode Island’s latest campaign fund-raising reports are in, which means it’s once again time to see who has enough cash on hand to fill the tummies of every student in our state with “Death by Chocolate” cake from Gregg’s.

My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick has a far more serious roundup of where the candidates for governor stand, but here’s my quarterly look at how they can put their money to better use by buying slices of cake ($9.49 a slice on DoorDash).

A few scrumptious notes:

🎂 Mayor Jorge Elorza’s decision to not run for governor means we lost nearly 111,000 potential slices of cake (he’s still sitting on $1,052,619).

🎂 Democrat Helena Foulkes isn’t required to file her first campaign finance report until Jan. 31, 2022, but it’s safe to say that she has enough money to buy every child in Rhode Island a whole Death by Chocolate cake.

🎂 Secretary of State candidate Gregg Amore has $105,254 on hand, which is enough to buy 11,091 slices of cake.

Governor

State Treasurer Seth Magaziner (D)

Cash on Hand: $1,580,418.54

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 166,535

Governor Dan McKee (D)

Cash on Hand: $800,681

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 84,371

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (D)

Cash on Hand: 749,283

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 78,955

Matt Brown (D)

Cash on Hand: $59,983

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 6,320

Luis Daniel Muñoz (D)

Cash on Hand: $5,626.21

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 592

Providence Mayor

Brett Smiley (D)

Cash on Hand: $427,105

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 45,005

Michael Solomon (D)

Cash on Hand: 280,700

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 29,578

Gonzalo Cuervo (D)

Cash on Hand: $213,138

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 22,459

Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune (D)

Cash on Hand: $141,568

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 14,917

Other big names

House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi (D)

Cash on Hand: $1,470,104.16

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 154,910

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio (D)

Cash on Hand: $216,530

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 22,816

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island will represent a Pawtucket woman who was sued for libel and trespassing after an argument with a beachfront homeowner in Charlestown. Read more.

⚓ “I heard he was working under the Diocese and thought, ‘Oh, my God, I have to blow the whistle,’” a former North Kingstown High School basketball player told the Globe on Monday. Read more.

⚓ In a landslide, former Providence City Council member Samuel D. Zurier on Tuesday won a special election to fill the state Senate District 3 seat vacated by Gayle L. Goldin, who joined President Joe Biden’s administration. Read more.

⚓ A meeting to discuss how someone with no police background was hired for the city’s new police major job turned hostile Tuesday night, with several council members and residents calling the public safety commissioner and the mayor liars. Read more.

⚓ Apparently, it’s National Sandwich Day. Here are some Rhode Island spots to consider. Read more.

⚓ In Boston, it’s fair to say that never has one person represented so much change in the mayor’s office, in one fell swoop. Read more.

⚓ Children aged 5 to 11 can begin to be vaccinated against COVID-19 within the next day or two after an expert panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine should be used in this age group. Read more.

⚓ This is cool. Brian Snitker was a light-hitting minor league catcher who was released in 1990 and took a job as a coach at the suggestion of Hank Aaron. He just won a World Series managing the Braves. Read more.

What's on tap today

⚓ Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ The Senate Oversight Committee is discussing the state takeover of Providence schools at 5:30 p.m., a day after the Council of Elementary and Secondary Education backed a contract extension for Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee is visiting a housing development in East Providence to promote affordable housing at 10 a.m.

Finally, there’s a sensible idea for public transportation in Providence.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

An interview with Michael DeCesare, whose free haunted house tour in Johnston has been scaring Rhode Islanders for nearly 20 years.

