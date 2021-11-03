But where did Wu and Essaibi George get their support in Tuesday’s election?

City Councilor Michelle Wu cruised to victory against fellow Councilor Annissa Essaibi George in the Boston mayoral election, making Wu the first Asian American, first person of color, and first woman to be elected mayor of Boston.

The dot density map below shows votes garnered by the two candidates down to the precinct level. Voting data released by the city doesn’t include specific addresses so the votes are placed randomly within the precinct in which they were cast, giving a general indication about where each candidate received support.

Advertisement

Zoom in to get a closer look. You can filter the data by candidate or neighborhood, and precincts are shaded by the percentage of Black, Latino, Asian, or white populations in those areas.

John Hancock can be reached at john.hancock@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Hancock_JohnD.