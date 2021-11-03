In a statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office identified the murder defendants as Aaron Sutton, 49 and Eugene Sutton, Jr. 52, both of Framingham. Eugene Sutton remains at large, the statement said, and Aaron Sutton was slated for arraignment Wednesday afternoon in Framingham District Court.

Two men have been charged in connection with the slaying of 34-year-old Eric Hargett, who was fatally shot early Saturday in Framingham , and one of the defendants will face a judge Wednesday for arraignment.

Fugitive Eugene Sutton, above, wanted in connection with Oct. 30 murder in Framingham.

It wasn’t known if Aaron Sutton had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Ryan’s office said a woman known to Hargett called 911 at 1:19 a.m. Saturday to report that Hargett had been shot at a Hayes Street residence. Responding officers, prosecutors said, found Hargett already deceased from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the home was a rooming house and that Hargett, a Framingham resident, wasn’t living there. His body was found in a room rented by a “male party” known to him, the statement said.

The medical examiner later determined that Hargett was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, and that he also sustained “lacerations” at the time of his death, according to the release.

Investigators also learned that Eugene and Aaron Sutton had spoken with Hargett by phone prior to the shooting, and that the trio had agreed to meet on Hayes Street, Ryan’s office said. A short time after the three men entered the rooming house, officials said, witnesses reported hearing a gunshot.

Police, the statement said, determined that the Suttons had fled the scene after the shooting, and that Aaron Sutton then traveled to an Ashland residence.

“During the execution of a search warrant at that residence, a firearm consistent with the weapon used in the murder was located,” the statement said. “The preliminary investigation suggests that Aaron and Eugene Sutton robbed the victim of money and other items. During a subsequent altercation, the victim was slashed and Eugene Sutton fatally shot him.”

Both Aaron and Eugene Sutton have been charged with murder, armed robbery, armed assault to murder and possession of a firearm, according to Ryan’s office.

Eugene Sutton, the statement said, is described as a Black male standing approximately 5-foot-8 and weighing about 210 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, a scar on his left forearm and a tattoo of a double-barreled shotgun on his left forearm. He’s known to frequent the Boston and Framingham areas, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Framingham police at 508-872-1212.

“Sutton is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” the statement said.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.