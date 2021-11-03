In a statement posted to Facebook, police said the attempted kidnapping on Rochester Commons on South Main Street was called in at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Rochester, N.H., police are searching for a woman who allegedly tried to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in that city Tuesday, an act foiled by the child’s older brother who rushed to his aid.

Rochester, N.H. police say this woman reportedly tried to kidnap a 5-year-old Tuesday. Have you seen her?

The caller, police said, reported that a woman clad in all black with gray hair had grabbed the caller’s 5-year-old son by the head and said “I am taking you for a walk,” and then took him by the hand and tried to walk away with the boy.

Advertisement

Fortunately she didn’t get far, thanks to the child’s quick-thinking older brother.

“The caller’s older son then ran over and grabbed the boy then went back to their mother,” the statement said. “The mother then confronted the woman, who walked away and left in a black SUV, possibly a Chevy Equinox type vehicle, with tinted windows.”

Police said someone else on the Common was able to briefly record the woman with a phone. The Police Department released a still photo of the woman, along with the statement Wednesday.

“The encounter never became physical and no injuries were reported,” the statement said. “Police are asking that anyone who recognizes the female and vehicle or who has information about the incident contact the Rochester Police Department at 603-330-7128.”

Tipsters can also submit information anonymously by dialing the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or texting CRIMES (274637), along with the phrase TEXT4CASH in the body of the message, plus the tip.

“Cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest,” the statement said.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.