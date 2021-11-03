However, Youngkin’s win in Virginia went beyond just following the historical tide. He won in a state that President Biden won by 10 percentage points, and he did it by both outperforming Donald Trump in the Trump-iest parts of the state. Youngkin also outpaced McAuliffe in the suburbs and among white women, demographics that were key to Democratic wins in 2020.

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s win over Democrat Terry McAuliffe is absolutely in line with the historical rule for decades: The party that wins the White House loses the Virginia governor’s race a year later.

If you hear a Democrat this week say that it was no surprise a Republican won the governor’s race in Virginia because history says that was likely to happen, that Democrat would not be wrong.

Couple this Republican win with razor-thin margins in the race for governor in New Jersey, where Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is barely clinging to a lead in one of the most Democratic states in the nation, plus Republicans gaining control of the state Supreme Court in Pennsylvania, and Republicans are feeling good.

But if Democrats do ask some hard questions about how they got here and where things go in the future, then they should feel worse than bad. The future is, in fact, pretty bleak for Democrats on the national level.

Here are three reasons why:

1. Running against Trump may not work anymore

It’s easy to look back on any political contest with hindsight and suggest that one thing could have made the difference or incorrectly heighten the role of one dynamic with voters.

But as it relates to the Virginia governor’s race, it cannot be overstated how Democrats ran on one thing only: they weren’t the party of Trump. Trump appeared in McAuliffe’s closing ads, and he was the person that surrogates campaigning in the state, like Biden and former president Barack Obama, talked about.

You can understand the theory here from Democrats. After Trump won the White House in 2016, Democrats won races in 2017, 2018, 2019 and then took the House, Senate, and presidency back all using the same message: their candidates were not part of Trump’s party.

With Trump out of the White House in 2021, this message absolutely did not work. It wasn’t that the claim in this race wasn’t true. Youngkin embraced Trump’s endorsement in the Republican primary. He then went on to have a higher personal favorability rating than McAuliffe, a once-popular former governor trying to get his old job back.

Democrats are going to have to find another boogeyman in their 2022 midterm election message, or another theme.

Democrats have no message for issues driving American politics

Perhaps the most worrisome part for Democrats is that they lack the ability to discuss the main drivers in American political conversation right now. Exit polls showed Virginians concerned about the economy, education, and crime.

Meanwhile, the White House’s answer to very real inflation and supply chain issues is to suggest that they are short-term problems and that Americans need to grin and bear it for a little bit. Even if Republicans don’t exactly have a great answer either, they aren’t the ones in charge so they can offer candidates that can at least serve as a vehicle to voice the dissatisfaction.

Further, Democrats’ answer to cultural issues like critical race theory and COVID-related mandates isn’t to lean in on a position but to dismiss concerns as manufactured outrage from Fox News that isn’t really moving voters. Well, clearly these issues are motivating voters and there is no answer from Democrats.

The results on Tuesday may embolden hold-out Senators from passing big pieces of legislation

The progressive and moderate wings are already trying to litigate what Tuesday night means for the pair of bills still being debated on Capitol Hill: the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the so-called Build Back Better reconciliation bill.

Progressives, for example, say the fact that they haven’t passed the legislation depressed Democratic turnout in some areas. Moderates will say that progressives have gone too far in their push for major spending.

But all those arguments are academic. All that really matters is what Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema read in the results. And if they were hesitant to support a still massive reconciliation bill now at $1.75 trillion then you can see how Tuesday’s results may make it even less likely for that bill to pass.

And, if the results from Tuesday suggest anything, it’s that there is a real deadline for Democrats to do anything since Republicans could control at least the House if not the Senate after the midterm elections. They have the momentum.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.