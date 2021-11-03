Youngkin prompted cheers, and apparently earned votes, when he promised at rallies throughout the state to ban critical race theory, a college-level academic framework that holds racism is systemic in America and which is not taught at the K-12 level in Virginia or anywhere else. Sensing success, the governor-elect broadened his approach, vowing to give parents more control in general over what their children learn, or do not learn, in public-school classrooms.

But in the late weeks of the campaign — which culminated early Wednesday morning in a close victory for Youngkin over Democrat Terry McAuliffe — Youngkin found his footing, surging in the polls as he mined a national vein of parent grievance over what and how schools teach about race, racism, and American history.

Republican Glenn Youngkin trailed his opponent for much of the Virginia governor’s race, struggling to stir enthusiasm with his criticism of the state’s economy, questioning of US election integrity, and self-portrayal as a likeable moderate in a red fleece vest.

Then came the fateful final governor’s debate. Amid a heated exchange with Youngkin over parent attempts to remove sexually explicit texts from school libraries, McAuliffe huffed, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Those 12 words immediately became fodder for a massive Republican advertising campaign. And, said Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, they likely cost McAuliffe the governorship.

“That one less-than-articulately phrased sentence sank his campaign,” Farnsworth said. “Youngkin was in search of a message that would resonate until it was handed to him in that debate.”

Republican Jack Ciattarelli saw payoff for similar tactics in the New Jersey gubernatorial race between himself and Democratic Governor Phil Murphy, a race that remained too close to call Wednesday.

Rather than speak to local issues, Ciattarelli campaigned on national concerns, including critical race theory and how much sway parents should hold over school curricula. During a campaign stop at a gun range over the summer, he told a group of parents, “When I’m governor … we’re not teaching gender ID and sexual orientation to kindergarteners [and] we’re going to roll back the LGBTQ curriculum,” according to a video obtained by news outlet Gothamist. Ciattarelli added: “It goes too far.”

The Republican gains in Virginia and New Jersey show the efficacy of a new model of conservative politics: appealing to suburban voters by promising greater parental control of schools. In a statement Wednesday responding to the elections, the National Parent Union, a parents’ rights group that often opposes teachers’ unions, laid out a vision of the nation’s political future — and a stark warning.

“This is only the beginning of the parent revolution,” said Keri Rodrigues, co-founder and president of the union. “Politicians will have to make a choice: either work with parents and families on reimagining education, listen to their concerns, [and] govern in their best interests … or get voted out of office.”

Exit polls in Virginia show that education was one of the top issues for voters in the state — where Republicans also swept downballot elections Tuesday.

About one-quarter of Virginia voters said education was the single most important issue in deciding their vote, according to preliminary network exit polling. Roughly half said that parents should have “a lot” of say over what their child’s school teaches, while another roughly 3 in 10 said parents should have “some” say, according to the polling. Just 1 in 10 said parents should have little or no say over what schools teach, per the exit polls.

Parent anger was on full display at voting stations throughout the day Tuesday. Outside the polls in western Prince William County, one phrase kept cropping up in voters’ conversations with neighbors and reporters: “Parents should have a say.”

“I’d like to not vote for the guy who said it’s not the parents’ responsibility to take care of their kids,” said Michael Smith, just after voting the Republican ticket at Mountain View Elementary. “What really motivated me was the statement that parents should not have a say in their children’s education.”

Smith, who is Black, said schools should “just teach basics” like math and reading, and leave race and gender as topics for parents to discuss with their children at home. The consultant is so troubled by public-school teaching on social issues that he and his wife have decided to homeschool their two younger children, he said.

Late Tuesday, parent indignation shifted to triumph at Youngkin’s election watch party, held at the Westfields Marriott hotel in Chantilly. By 10 p.m., the gathering resembled a disco, with Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” blaring and elated Republicans dancing and waving a variety of Youngkin signs, including “Small Business Owners for Youngkin,” “Latinos for Youngkin” and “Law Enforcement for Youngkin.” Most plentiful of all were posters reading “Parents for Youngkin.”

A band of about six women stood together wearing sequined blazers over blue shirts printed with the slogan “Fight for Schools,” the name of a Loudoun County parent group that is seeking to recall members of the school board over their alleged violation of Virginia open meeting laws. One of the women, 49-year-old Ronda Nassib, said she is part of an “army of moms.”

“I’m a pissed-off parent that believes that I have the right to a voice in my child’s education,” Nassib said. “I’m not willing to take a step back.”