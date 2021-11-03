In addition to being available at certain pharmacies, state officials have said, the vaccines will be available from pediatricians, primary care doctors, community health centers, hospitals and health systems, local boards of health, as well as mobile providers.

Walgreens said it would start administering the vaccines Saturday, while CVS said it would begin Sunday.

Two major pharmacy chains that are expected to play a big role in vaccinating children who are 5 to 11 against COVID-19 said Wednesday that they’ll be ready to go this weekend, now that the Pfizer pediatric vaccine has been approved by federal regulators.

Officials said at a legislative hearing last month that 180,000 doses had been initially ordered for pharmacies participating in the federal program to get people vaccinated, while 180,000 had been ordered for health care providers, and the doses were expected to be in hand by this Friday. All told, officials said, about 700 locations would be offering the vaccines.

CVS said in a statement that it would be offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to children at select pharmacies starting on Sunday “upon receipt and confirmation of vaccine supply.” The shots will be offered to children at 52 locations in Massachusetts, a spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

“We know many parents have been waiting for the opportunity to vaccinate their young children and are looking for convenient access to a trusted resource for vaccinations,” said Dr. Troyen A. Brennan, executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Our immunizers have been preparing for this important role, and stand ready to help answer parents’ questions, guide them and their children through the process, and administer the vaccines safely, with kindness and caring.”

The statement said the pediatric vaccines would be available in nearly 1,700 locations across the country.

The company urged people beginning Wednesday “to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS App to ensure availability. The scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.

Advertisement

Walgreens said in a statement it would begin administering the pediatric vaccines in “thousands of stores” nationwide beginning on Saturday. The statement did not say how many locations would be available in Massachusetts.

Walgreens said parents can begin scheduling appointments on Wednesday for shots as early as Saturday. Parents can book appointments at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. “More appointments will be available in the coming weeks as Walgreens receives additional vaccine,” the company statement said.

“Walgreens pharmacy team members have significant experience vaccinating children and adolescents, and are ready to immunize this newly eligible population safely and as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Kevin Ban, chief medical officer for Walgreens.

In Massachusetts, there are 515,000 children who are 5 to 11, the state estimates. Nationwide, there are an estimated 28 million children in that age group.

The US Centers for Disease Control approved the pediatric vaccine Tuesday. It had already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The pediatric shots include one-third of the dose approved for the Pfizer shot for adolescents and adults. The two shots are administered three weeks apart.

Children of all ages can contract and become ill with COVID-19. While most kids do not become as sick as adults, some children can still become severely ill, especially if they have underlying conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and asthma. Children can also spread COVID-19 to other, sometimes more-vulnerable, people in their households.

Advertisement

Alexa Gagosz of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

















Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.