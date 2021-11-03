That message: In a time of economic anxiety, divided, undisciplined, dithering Democrats have fallen out of favor with restless voters. In Virginia, those voters rejected former governor Terry McAuliffe , a stale Clinton-era leftover, in favor of Trump-distancing-but-not-disavowing former private-equity czar Glenn Youngkin , and in New Jersey they propelled dark-horse Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli to a photo finish with incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy .

Not with Virginia electing a Republican governor and New Jersey boosting a long-shot Republican challenger to a near tie with the incumbent Democratic governor.

Rather than making a new, forward-looking case for himself, McAuliffe was more about portraying Youngkin as a Trumpkin. That portrayal was not convincing in a campaign against a deep-pocketed, big-spending candidate who courted Trump voters but made a concerted effort to keep Trump himself at a distance.

“We’re campaigning as Virginians in Virginia with Virginians,” Youngkin said in explaining why he hadn’t invited Trump to come campaign for him.

If McAuliffe tried to nationalize the state race, Youngkin succeeded in taking school controversies that have played out mostly locally — including a fabricated foofaraw over critical race theory — and activate them to his advantage on a state level.

Both Democrats and Republicans will study these results carefully for lessons.

Republicans will look hopefully to Youngkin’s treatment of Trump, wondering if he has found the formula to retain the favor of the MAGA voters, and the class-and-race-cleaving tone of MAGA politics, even while keeping his distance from the MAGA magus himself. (In New Jersey, Republican nominee Ciattarelli, who has a history as a Trump skeptic, won his party’s nod by prevailing over two Trump loyalists.)

Maybe. But that will be harder to pull off for Republican congressional candidates in next year’s midterm elections, when the issue of Trump will be more directly relevant than it proved in an odd-year gubernatorial election. Further, the more we learn about Trump’s concerted effort to subvert the US Constitution and overturn the 2020 election — and we are learning more month by month and book by book — the harder it will be for Republicans to treat him, his Big Lie, his anti-Constitutional scheming, and his possible 2024 presidential candidacy as non-issues.

One vexing political problem the Democratic Party must solve is how to reconcile the need for police reform with the public fear of the hard left’s defund-the-police rhetoric. It’s not that most Democrats embraced that rhetoric. But amid the justified outrage over police violence against Black people, Democrats haven’t found a formula for addressing the issue that works both for the progressive wing of their party and middle-of-the-road Democrats. One example of that tension: Voters in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered in plain sight by police officer Derek Chauvin, soundly rejected a ballot question to transform their police department into a public safety organization.

Lessons can perhaps be learned on that matter from Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president and a former New York Police Department officer who won the city’s mayoralty as a practical, pro-police-but-anti-abusive-policing populist.

“I don’t hate police departments, I hate abusive policing, and that’s what people mix up,” the agile Adams noted. “When you love something, you’re going to critique it and make it what it ought to be, and not just go along and allow it to continue to be disruptive.”

Much has been made of Biden’s poor poll numbers and the impasse over his agenda among the congressional wing of his own party. COVID-19 fatigue, inflation worries, and other economic anxieties have clearly weighed Biden down. It matters hugely whether those problems worsen or wane in 2022. The bet here is that, unless a new COVID variant emerges, the nation will start to turn the corner and those concerns will begin to dissipate.

That said, when it comes to the stalled Democratic agenda, it is stunning that the Democrats deluded themselves into thinking they were somehow on the cusp of passing a $3.5 trillion social-spending-and-climate package in September, when Senator Joe Manchin had made it clear two months before, and in writing no less, that $1.5 trillion over 10 years was about as much Build Back Better spending as he would countenance.

If their efforts founder, such an abject failure will demonstrate that though they control the presidency plus both branches of Congress, the Democrats can’t forge a common purpose.

Still, if they do manage to pass the infrastructure plan and their social agenda this year, their autumn blundering ultimately won’t matter much, except as a precautionary warning about future endeavors.

If so, this election will come to be viewed as a shot across the bow that occasioned a course correction and not a torpedo to the engine room.

But that outcome is not preordained, which is why Democrats need to take heed now — and take action in the near future.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.