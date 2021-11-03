Renée Graham decries the threats of violence that are driving public health officials, election officials, school board members, and many others to resign their positions (“Driving away the experts,” Ideas, 10/31). Graham’s opening line “First they came for the health officials” aptly evokes Martin Niemoller’s confession that inaction by people like him enabled the Nazis. The domestic terrorism of which Graham speaks is nothing less than the “brownshirting” of America.
For years, Republicans have been talking as if politics were a war and acting as if it is. Many Republicans have encouraged the sort of anger that lies behind the current wave of intimidation. Very few have denounced it.
How can we ask ordinary Americans to stand up to these threats hurled against them and their children? But if they do not, their positions could be filled by those who want to subvert our democracy. In the past, Americans have stood and even died to preserve a “nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” I pray that those who are threatened will somehow muster the courage and make the sacrifices necessary for our government of, by, and for the people to survive.
Michael Biales
Acton