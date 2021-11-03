Renée Graham decries the threats of violence that are driving public health officials, election officials, school board members, and many others to resign their positions (“Driving away the experts,” Ideas, 10/31). Graham’s opening line “First they came for the health officials” aptly evokes Martin Niemoller’s confession that inaction by people like him enabled the Nazis. The domestic terrorism of which Graham speaks is nothing less than the “brownshirting” of America.

For years, Republicans have been talking as if politics were a war and acting as if it is. Many Republicans have encouraged the sort of anger that lies behind the current wave of intimidation. Very few have denounced it.