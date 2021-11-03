She’s the mayor for a city that simply no longer cares where you were born, who you know, your accent, where you live, which side you took in desegregation busing in the 1970s, where you went to school. Less than a decade ago, there was enough life left in that dusty old parochial playbook that Marty Walsh could still score points by running against his opponent’s Harvard degree to become mayor. To a growing number of voters, though, that style of politics, rooted in 20th-century grievances, seems antiquated and ridiculous. Wu also went to Harvard. Nobody cares.

The election of Michelle Wu as the next mayor of Boston sends a signal that many city residents are ready to turn the page — on a way of conducting city business and also on a chapter in its long history. The most obvious history-making aspects of Wu’s candidacy — she is the first woman and first person of color elected to the job — have been nationally noted. But by themselves, those milestones don’t do justice to what a sharp break from the past her victory represents.

That break with the past is also reflected in some of the policy positions Wu adopted in the campaign. To a much older generation of Bostonians, the ones who remember the city’s economic malaise after World War II and the desperate measures needed to revive it, the thought of dismantling the city’s development agency might seem risky. If you lived through busing and the post-busing era, the notion of even a partially elected school committee seems like a recipe for renewed racial tension. Wu’s forthright embrace of such ideas was, to some of her critics, a sign she hadn’t learned from history; to her supporters, it was refreshing to hear a politician who wasn’t trapped in the rapidly receding past.

As she takes office, Wu will need — and deserve — the support of the entire city. That doesn’t mean agreeing with everything she might propose: Although this editorial board endorsed her in the final election, we haven’t agreed with her on everything and don’t expect to in the future. What should be non-negotiable, though, is a shared commitment to protecting the city’s residents and building a more prosperous and inclusive future.

Generational turnover is inevitable in politics. But Wu’s election marks more than just a shift in generational perspectives. It’s the culmination of decades of demographic and social changes that have rendered a lot of what it once meant to be a Bostonian obsolete. To many younger city residents, the notion that “real” Boston spoke with an accent and lived in Irish bars and union halls seemed outdated, even exclusionary. With Tuesday’s result, the city’s politics have caught up with the city’s changes. Michelle Wu and the voters who propelled her to victory aren’t outsiders anymore; they are the real Boston.

