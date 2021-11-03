The Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corporation seeks this federal funding for civil legal aid initiatives to deliver legal remedies to low-income people across the Commonwealth who continue to suffer from COVID-related problems. Each of the proposals addresses an urgent need by enhancing the robust, innovative network of legal aid organizations that already exists across Massachusetts.

The editorial board wisely recognizes the opportunity that the American Rescue Plan Act creates for Massachusetts to aid low-income people who have suffered the most during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially communities of color that are experiencing disproportionate harm to their housing stability, health, income, and security ( “Beacon Hill’s big task: spending $5b,” Oct. 30).

Civil legal aid goes to heart of what rescue plan is intended for

We strongly urge the Senate to build on what the House has started and allocate American Rescue Plan funding for legal representation to low-income people facing eviction. We also hope the Senate will fully fund the Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corporation’s proposals to expand civil legal aid in health care settings through medical and legal partnerships, to reduce educational inequities faced by low-income students in public schools, and to stabilize struggling families at risk of separation because of poverty.

Civil legal aid goes to the heart of what this federal funding is intended for and would have meaningful impacts, reducing the racial wealth divide, decreasing significant health disparities by race and income, keeping families intact, and preventing homelessness.

The Senate should put these funds to work where help is needed most to address the widespread and stubborn harms caused by COVID.

Lynne M. Parker

Executive director

Mala Rafik

Board chair

Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corporation

Boston





Without investments in child care, families are left without support they need

The shortage of educators available to staff classrooms and child-care centers has become one of the biggest crises of the pandemic (“Child care is costly everywhere. But in Massachusetts, it’s ‘particularly bad.’ Here’s why,” BostonGlobe.com, Oct. 21). The longer we wait to take action, the more families are left without the support they need.

The challenges that face the child-care sector run deep. Rising costs have made child care inaccessible to many families, while a lack of funding to provide appropriate salaries and benefits for educators has resulted in historic labor shortages. Women, particularly women of color, remain disproportionately affected. Without affordable child-care options and livable wages, women who have stayed home to care for their children or who are educators cannot afford to return to the workforce.

A group of early-education providers recently wrote to Boston’s American Rescue Plan Act committee recommending several industry changes. These federal funds must be allocated toward increasing salaries to attract and retain educators. To improve accessibility, a cost scale also must be established that provides free child care for low-income families and gradually increases costs based on family income.

Essential to Massachusetts’ economic recovery, these solutions can spark the labor market and invest in future generations through strengthening our social infrastructure.

Vanessa Calderón­-Rosado

Chief executive officer

IBA - Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción

Boston