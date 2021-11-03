In Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, and John Smoltz, they had three pitchers who would go on to the Hall of Fame and a high-powered offense led by another future Hall of Famer in 23-year-old Chipper Jones.

He took his wife, Ronnie, and they enjoyed the show. The Braves had put down the first cornerstone of a dynasty, that’s what everybody thought.

HOUSTON — Brian Snitker had a seat in the stands at old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium with the other minor league coaches in 1995 when the Atlanta Braves beat the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series.

Their manager, Bobby Cox, also has a plaque in Cooperstown.

Advertisement

Instead it was the Yankees who came to define that era. They beat the Braves in the ‘96 Series and again in ‘99. It wasn’t until this season that they won another pennant.

Now the manager, Snitker was in the dugout Tuesday night when Atlanta finally claimed another championship with a 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros.

It was a steam-roller clincher, the Braves slugging three home runs to back six outstanding innings from starter Max Fried.

Jorge Soler’s three-run homer in the third inning off Luis Garcia sailed out of Minute Maid Park, high above the left-field stands, and hushed the orange towel-waving crowd of 42,868.

Soler stood at the plate to admire the blast, pounding his chest three times before making a slow tour of the bases.

Dansby Swanson followed with a two-run blast in the fifth inning and Freddie Freeman with a solo shot in the seventh to end any thought of the Astros coming back.

The Braves are the 15th franchise to win a World Series this century. Snitker, 66, is in his 45th season with the Braves. He was a light-hitting minor league catcher who was released in 1990 and took a job as a coach at the suggestion of Hank Aaron.

Advertisement

Snitker was an acquired taste for the Braves. The first three times he was promoted to the major league staff, he was sent back to the minors. But Snitker stuck with the organization, leaning on Cox for guidance and sopping up as much knowledge as he could.

Aaron died in January and Snitker still pauses to collect himself when asked what kind of influence Aaron had on his career.

Cox, his other mentor, is 80 and recovering from a debilitating stroke that keeps him away from the ballpark. Snitker is a regular visitor to Cox’s home and believes his old friend is heartened by baseball talk.

“I’m here because of those two men,” Snitker said last week.

Maybe what the Braves needed was somebody so closely connected to two of their icons to win again. Snitker stayed with a team that didn’t always stay with him and was rewarded.

Some astute in-season trades helped, too.

Soler was one of the four outfielders Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos obtained in July to give his lineup a jolt after superstar right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was lost to a season-ending knee injury July 10.

Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson and Eddie Rosario were the others. All four were in the lineup Tuesday.

The Braves were under .500 on Aug. 4 but won the National League East by 6½ games. At 88-73 they had the fewest wins in the 10-team postseason field but tore through the Brewers (3-1), Dodgers (4-2) and Astros (4-2).

Advertisement

Duvall, Pederson, Rosario, and Soler then combined for 13 home runs (56 percent of the team’s total) and 36 RBIs (also 56 percent) in 16 postseason games.

Snitker and the Braves survived the loss of Game 1 starter Charlie Morton to a broken leg by getting 32⅓ innings from their bullpen in the Series. They pitched to a 2.51 earned run average.

Fried, Tyler Matzek, and Will Smith held the Astros to six hits Tuesday, all singles, and struck out 10 without a walk.

The only runner Houston advanced into scoring position was Jose Altuve in the first inning. Fried then struck out Carlos Correa, retired Yordan Alvarez on a groundout and struck out Yuli Gurriel.

Houston manager Dusty Baker used eight pitchers but couldn’t hold the Braves back. At 72, Baker is 12th all time with 1,987 victories as a manager but a World Series title continues to elude him.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.