With the MIAA transitioning to the statewide tournament format, many teams are traveling over 100 miles to compete in the postseason. The Mustangs (12-9) did not have to drive far for their playoff matchup, making the 10-mile trip over to face their Greater Boston League foe.

The No. 32-seeded Lynn Classical volleyball team began the Division 1 girls’ volleyball state tournament with a 3-0 preliminary-round rout of No. 33 Medford behind 18 kills from Clement and now advance to a first round matchup against No. 1 seed Franklin.

Chloe Clement took the court Wednesday night for her final tournament run in a Lynn Classical uniform. Staring through the net at a familiar league foe, the senior captain set the tone early, recording 3 kills in the first 6 points of the match.

The Rams (18-3) were undefeated against league opponents this season, including two wins over Medford where they only conceded one set. This continued in the tournament despite a rocky start to the first set.

Classical took a timeout trailing, 12-17, but quickly turned it around on a run where the hosts scored 8 of 10 points, including multiple kills by Clement. Despite their struggles in the first set, which the Rams won, 25-3, Clement (4 digs, 1 ace) knew the team could rely on its experienced group of 10 seniors.

“I know I have to pick my game up, and I rely on the other two captains to also pick it up with us,” she said after the game.

Coach Chris LeBlanc praised Clement’s performance, applauding her as one of the top players in the state.

“I think, because she plays for us, she doesn’t get maybe the recognition that she deserves,’’ LeBlanc said. “Because we’re an urban school in an urban league, and people just tend to look past us. They’re not going to be able to look past her. She is just a really, really good player.”

The Mustangs never regained control after dropping the first set, and the Rams won the next two sets 25-12 and 25-19, respectively. LeBlanc said the team will now turn its focus to film study to learn more about Friday’s match vs. the top-seeded Panthers.

“We’ll kind of see what Franklin has to offer and kind of what we can do to deal with it,” he said “Listen, nobody’s invincible.”

Division 2 State

Milton 3, Holyoke 0 — Senior Katie Eckardt registered 16 kills, and junior Molly Shea contributed another eight as the 27th-seeded Wildcats (16-4) got the win in the MIAA Division 2 preliminary round.

Division 3 State

Apponequet 3, New Mission 0 — Haley Monast (2 aces, 13 service points, 9 kills), Lacie Nolin (3 aces, 8 service points, 9 digs), and Mia Comeau (3 aces, 8 service points, 1 kill, 19 assists) carried the No. 32 Lakers (9-12) to a dominant preliminary round win in the D3 tournament. Apponequet advances to play at No. 1 Tewksbury (15-4) Thursday.

Division 4 State

Greater Lawrence 3, Charlestown 1 — Kaylin Martinez had 18 service points, 8 kills and 8 aces, and Janeily Martinez chipped in 20 assists and 18 digs for the Reggies (6-13) on their way to a D4 win in the preliminary round.

Nipmuc 3, East Bridgewater 1 — Sophomore outside hitter Dana Schechter (9 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace), sophomore setter Kate Julian (15 aces, 7 digs, 1 block, 25 assists), and senior captain Nadia Gomolko (16 kills, 4 digs, 1 block, 5 aces) recorded dominant performances for the No. 9 Warriors (13-7) in their D4 first-round win. Nipmuc will play the winner of No. 8 Blackstone Valley (14-4) and No. 25 Sandwich (4-12) on Monday.

Division 5 State

Mohawk Trail 5, St. John Paul II 4 — Freshman Palmer King (9 kills, 7 assists, 6 aces) and senior Octavia Crawford (8 kills, 13 assists, 2 blocks, 3 aces) played integral roles for No. 37 Mohawk Trail (11-7) in D5 preliminary round comeback win over No. 28 JPII (9-12) in Hyannis. The Warriors will play at No. 5 Bourne (14-5) in the first round.

Southwick 3, Calvary Chapel 0 — Gillian Bourque (8 aces, 1 kill, 15 assists), Mia Pompi (6 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs), and Emily Butcher (11 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs) led the No. 30 Rams (18-3) to the D5 preliminary round win. Southwick advances to play at No. 3 Blackstone-Millville (15-4) in the first round.

Non-tournament games

BB&N 3, Brooks 0 — Junior Kate Jiang powered the offense with with 11 kills, 23 assists, and 6 aces for the host Knights (15-0) in their Independent School League win.

Oliver Glass, Emma Healy, and Christopher Williams contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.