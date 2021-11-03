Avery Bent, Dover-Sherborn — The sophomore netted two goals each in wins against Bellingham (4-2) and Medway (3-1), and added a key score in a 2-1 victory over Ashland.
Ashley Clark, Danvers — The Falcons let up a mere nine goals through the regular season, due in large part to the defensive efforts of the senior captain. She came up with two clutch defensive saves to preserve a 3-1 Danvers win over Lynnfield, and clamped down defensively in a 3-0 victory over Gloucester and a 0-0 draw vs. North Reading.
Lili Crofford, St. John Paul II — This week, the freshman goaltender earned her sixth and seventh shutouts of the season, earning 16 saves in a 0-0 draw vs. Martha’s Vineyard and turning in a strong performance in a 1-0 victory over Fairhaven.
Brooke Rogers, Brooks — In a 1-0 victory over ISL foe Governor’s Academy, the senior captain netted the winner and her third goal in Brooks’ last four games. Rogers and her squad remain undefeated in league play.
Reilly Walsh, Notre Dame (Hingham) — The junior from Walpole has put up big numbers for the Cougars all season, and closed out the regular season by recording the winner and an insurance tally in NDA’s 3-1 victory over Pembroke.
