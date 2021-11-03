Avery Bent, Dover-Sherborn — The sophomore netted two goals each in wins against Bellingham (4-2) and Medway (3-1), and added a key score in a 2-1 victory over Ashland.

Ashley Clark, Danvers — The Falcons let up a mere nine goals through the regular season, due in large part to the defensive efforts of the senior captain. She came up with two clutch defensive saves to preserve a 3-1 Danvers win over Lynnfield, and clamped down defensively in a 3-0 victory over Gloucester and a 0-0 draw vs. North Reading.

Lili Crofford, St. John Paul II — This week, the freshman goaltender earned her sixth and seventh shutouts of the season, earning 16 saves in a 0-0 draw vs. Martha’s Vineyard and turning in a strong performance in a 1-0 victory over Fairhaven.