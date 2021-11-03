The event, delayed for a year by the pandemic, will become the first Div. 1 bowl game to be held in New England.

The annual college football bowl game that debuts Dec. 29 will be called The Wasabi Fenway Bowl, with the Boston-based cloud storage company, which was founded in 2017, inking a multi-year deal as the event’s title sponsor.

The Fenway Bowl is spicing up its sponsorship portfolio by adding Wasabi Technologies to its mix.

Wasabi Technologies was founded in 2017 and will serve as the title sponsor for the The Fenway Bowl. handout

“The Wasabi Fenway Bowl will become a landmark sporting event for fans across the world, in one of the most iconic sports venues of our time,” said Michael Welts, chief marketing officer, Wasabi Technologies, in a press release. “Our team could not be more excited to bring this experience to life with Fenway Sports Group and to have the Wasabi brand associated with a new, game-changing sports tradition in New England.”

The event, which is produced by Fenway Sports Management and ESPN Events, has an educational and community component as well. With the announcement of the new sponsorship arrangement came news of a 16-member executive committee that will provide strategic advice for fulfilling its mission.

Among the committee members are Dr. Joseph Cooper, associate professor and special assistant to Chancellor for Black Life, UMass Boston; James Morton, president and CEO, YMCA of Greater Boston; Bekah Salwasser, executive vice president of social impact, Boston Red Sox and executive director, Red Sox Foundation and Avery Esdaile, athletic director, Boston Public Schools.

“It is incredibly fitting to partner with a Boston-based company as we build a new sporting tradition for this region with the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. We are very excited to work with Wasabi to deliver a memorable college football experience and impactful community program,” said Fenway Sports Management president Mark Lev. “We are equally delighted to unveil the Wasabi Fenway Bowl Executive Committee to help us make that all possible.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.