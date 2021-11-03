Swayman, 22, has never lost at the Garden in his brief Black-and-Gold tour of duty, logging a perfect 5-0-0 mark since his call-up last season from Providence.

“We haven’t changed our opinion on him,” said coach Bruce Cassidy following Wednesday’s workout in Brighton. “He’s a real good goaltender. He just needs to play — to play some games to build up some game stamina, some game situations, confidence, all those things.”

Jeremy Swayman , without a win since his opening-night 3-1 triumph vs. Dallas, will be back in net for the Bruins Thursday night at the Garden with the Red Wings in town.

Advertisement

But the ex-Richter Award winner as college hockey’s top stopper is coming off back-to-back losses on the road, where he is a career 3-5-0. He needs to reestablish his rhythm and find his fit alongside veteran Linus Ullmark, who will be Saturday night’s starter in Toronto.

Beginning with the Senators’ stop at the Garden next Tuesday, the Bruins will play four times across six days, culminating with their first matchup this season against the Canadiens Nov. 14 at the Garden

Now is as good a time as any for all good goalies to come to the aid of the party.

Swayman’s work was spotty, particularly his rebound control, the night he allowed five goals in a 6-3 loss at Philadelphia Oct. 20. After a week’s respite, he played more to the form of his stellar UMaine days in last Thursday’s 3-0 loss at Carolina, turning back 21 of 23 shots.

“Always learning, a lot of positives,” said Swayman when asked to review his work this season. “Obviously, when you don’t have a game that goes your way, you want to make sure you take out the positives to work toward the next game.

Advertisement

“I thought the Carolina game was a good bounce-back. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but … we’re going to be ready to go when we get the chance.”

Powerful stuff

After seeing the painful Kyle Beach interview on TSN in which the ex-Chicago prospect detailed the alleged sexual abuse he suffered in 2010, it was Cassidy, long ago a Blackhawks prospect himself, who suggested that his Bruins charges all watch it as a group.

“A very powerful interview; I thought our players could benefit from it,” noted Cassidy.

Cassidy noted the vulnerability of the then-20-year-old Beach, and how parents send their kids off to hockey, be it college, junior or pro, expecting they’ll be in a safe environment.

“So that’s probably where it got to me the most,” said Cassidy. “At the end of the day, a lot of different people who let this kid down … a lot of different people failed Kyle, and some of the players in Chicago have to be included in that at the time.”

Swayman said he and his teammates were “speechless” after viewing the interview.

“Obviously, what he went through was unimaginable,” said Swayman, who is only two years older than Beach was at the time of the incident. “We’re so thankful that he had the courage to come out and speak and protect others who could possibly go through that.”

Back to work

Patrice Bergeron, who took a maintenance day Tuesday, participated in the full 45-minute workout … The Red Wings will arrive on the heels of a 3-0 loss Tuesday night in Montreal, where they mustered only 22 shots on Jake Allen’s net … Cassidy has been particularly impressed by Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, the 6-foot-4-inch German who has picked up eight assists in his first 10 NHL games. The No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft, he played last season in Sweden after a one-season tuneup at AHL Grand Rapids. “Real nice player,” said Cassidy. “He’s got some of that [Adam] Fox, [Charlie] McAvoy kind of right-stick ability to move the puck, a young guy with confidence.” Fox and McAvoy each recently signed contract extensions that will pay them $9.5 million per season.

Advertisement

Stretching it

The post-workout stretch was led by Tomas Nosek, who originally signed as a 21-year-old free agent with the Red Wings in 2014 after drawing no interest in the entry draft. Three years later, he was selected in the expansion draft by Vegas, where he played the last four years prior to signing here in July as a free agent … Swayman had not heard that his hometown of Anchorage in recent days was deluged by 20 inches of rain, what the Washington Post termed a “prodigious” storm that also delivered some 10 feet of snow in surrounding areas. “News to me. Wow!” he said. “That’s ridiculous. Yeah, that’s wet.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.