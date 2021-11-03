Other stars who hit the market include Corey Seager , Trevor Story , Max Scherzer , Marcus Semien , Kris Bryant , Anthony Rizzo , Michael Conforto , and Kevin Gausman .

Houston shortstop Carlos Correa and Astros pitcher Justin Verlander , who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, also became free agents.

Freddie Freeman , World Series MVP Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario of the champion Atlanta Braves were among 160 players who became free agents Wednesday as an uncertain offseason started with a lockout threat looming.

About 50 additional players are potentially eligible, pending decisions on options in their contracts for 2022.

Free agents can negotiate contracts with any team starting Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Dodgers righthander Trevor Bauer, who has been on paid leave since July 2 while he is investigated under MLB’s domestic violence policy, can opt out of the remaining two years in his contract, which calls for $32 million salaries in 2022 and ‘23.

Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez must decide on a player option as does Milwaukee outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Giants C Posey to retire

Giants catcher Buster Posey plans to announce his retirement Thursday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because Posey had yet to make his formal announcement.

The Giants said last month that they would exercise Posey’s $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wanted to keep playing after a stellar year.

Posey hinted during the playoffs he might be done — the seven-time All-Star ready to embrace more family time with four young children at home.

The 34-year-old Posey opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign to care for prematurely born adopted twin girls. He and wife, Kristen, also have twins Lee and Addison, who just turned 10.

Posey, whose contract includes a $3 million buyout, helped lead the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and their first NL West title since 2012 by playing regularly down the stretch as he demonstrated his health and durability during his 12th major league season.

Advertisement

He batted .304 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs, showing his surgically repaired right hip had finally regained full strength three years post-op.

Reds trade C Barnhart to Tigers

The Reds traded veteran Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Tigers in exchange for infield prospect Nick Quintana.

Barnhart, a 31-year-old lefthanded hitter and reliable backstop, leaves Cincinnati after eight years. In the last six seasons, he led the Reds in starts behind the plate and innings caught, winning NL Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020.

The rise of Reds rookie Tyler Stephenson, who split time behind the plate last season, made the 30-year-old Barnhart — and his contract — expendable. Barnhart had a $7.5 million salary option for 2022.

Barnhart hit .247 with seven homers and 48 RBIs in 2021. Stephenson had a breakout season, hitting .286 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs.

In exchange, the Reds get the 24-year-old Quintana, who was a second-round pick of the Tigers in the 2019 draft. In 2021, he hit .196 with nine homers for the Tigers’ Low-A affiliate in Lakeland, Fla.



