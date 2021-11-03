“It was so much fun,” said Lenox captain Mia Giardina, who finished with 11 kills, 7 aces and 6 digs. “We had a lounge area in the back and reclining chairs. We were dancing and singing. It was the best trip ever.”

But this wasn’t a bachelorette party, it was the Lenox girls’ volleyball team traveling three hours to its preliminary-round match at Bristol Aggie in the MIAA Division 5 tournament. Even before beating the 32nd-seeded Chieftains, 3-1, the 33rd-seeded Millionaires were having the time of their life.

DIGHTON — The music blared and the strobe lights flashed as the souped-up limo bus whisked 10 young women down the Mass. Pike.

Of course, not every school has a booster club willing to pay for an upgrade from a regular bus to a limo.

“It turned a potential negative, a long drive, into a very positive thing,” said Lenox athletic director David Pugh. “This is something the kids will remember for a long time.”

Thus the dichotomy becomes evident in the MIAA’s new statewide tournament structure. For the kids, lengthy bus rides with their teammates, early dismissals and late nights are all unique experiences they will remember for years. Plus, you get to play unique opponents.

“I’m excited about it,” said Bristol Aggie athletic director Keith Polosky. “It’s an exciting change. From my standpoint, it’s kind of exciting to get to play a team we would never, ever play otherwise. There’s a little sense of the unknown.”

But for many athletic directors, bus drivers and, most of all, parents, a six-hour round trip for a preliminary volleyball game is simply too much, especially on a school night.

“I was pretty outspoken in the group as a newcomer that this didn’t sound like this is what is best for kids,” Pugh said. “As a teacher for 25 years, I thought the travel, the homework, leaving school early, this seemed like a recipe for a lot of headaches. Now that we’re here, I have a lot of parents calling me saying ‘How did this happen? This doesn’t make any sense.’”

Coaches are also worried about how players’ bodies will react following long bus rides. Lenox didn’t appear to suffer any ill effects, jumping out to a 25-17 win in the first set.

“Given our lengthy trip they came out and the energy was up and they executed according to our plan,” said coach Noelle Schallerin.

During volleyball’s preliminary round on Wednesday, 11 of the 35 games featured round-trip travel of more than 200 miles. The first round’s most extreme road trip comes Saturday, when Monument Mountain travels over three hours to Hyannis to catch an hour-long ferry ride to Nantucket, a round-trip that will feature more than eight hours of travel time.

For Lenox, their raucous 300-mile round trip materialized out of nowhere.

“I think I had 36 hours to put this all together and get to the other side of the state,” Pugh said.

Lenox had a different opponent when the brackets were initially released on Monday, and it wasn’t until the following day that Schallerin discovered they would be playing on the banks of the Taunton River. Then they moved the game from 4 to 6 p.m. to accommodate the Millionaires.

“We found out at practice [Tuesday] night and we were a little confused at first,” Giardina said. “But then coach told us we had a limo bus and that changed the whole dynamic and we were all very, very excited for the long trip.”

About six hours before Bristol Aggie and Lenox tipped off, Mohawk Trail athletic director Greg Vouros was waving goodbye to his volleyball team as they departed just after noon for a three-plus hour drive from Shelburne Falls to Hyannis, where they beat St. John Paul II 3-2 in a preliminary round matchup. The Warriors earned the distinction of the longest road trip on Wednesday, a 388-mile round trip excursion.

“At first, you’re not sure what their reaction was going to be, but they’re excited,” Vouros said. “They can’t wait. There’s a good feel and a good energy on the bus.”

Mohawk Trail volleyball hadn’t reached the tournament since 2017, so the unique opportunity to trek from the Berkshires to the Cape merely added to the enjoyment, Vouros said.

“We’re really not thinking about the length of the trip in terms of this game,” Vouros said. “The team is really excited and I was happy to see how happy they were as they were leaving.”

By winning, Mohawk Trail earned itself a repeat trip to the Cape on Saturday, when it will wear a groove in the road returning to face No. 5 Bourne in the first round.

Playing host to Wednesday’s longest road trip meant St. John Paul II athletic director Richard Fazzi’s main duty was to be accommodating.

“On our end it was ‘Let’s make sure they can have a good experience,’” he said. So he ordered pizza from Palio Pizzeria and told Vouros his team could arrive whenever it was most convenient.

Fazzi will experience the other end of the travel spectrum on Thursday when his girls’ soccer team is dismissed at 10:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. bus departure to Hopedale for a 2 p.m. game. If the Lions win — they’re 15-3 playing on the road against a 3-13 team — they travel 272 miles roundtrip for a quarterfinal game against top-seeded Munson.

“It’s up in the air,” Fazzi said when asked his opinion on the statewide tournament. “Some of the positives are playing different teams, going on those bus trips. But there’s also a lot of negatives. How do the parents do it? When do we get the kids out of school?”

Moments after the Lenox players filed off their limo bus three hours after leaving home, Pugh stood by the entrance to the Bristol Aggie’s Gilbert Hall and voiced one hope.

“We can change the course if needed,” he said. “That’s what I’m hoping the MIAA’s stance is. If we can change even before next year I hope changes are made and we don’t wait two years.”