The Rangers finished the regular season at 10-0, breaking the program record for wins. The co-ed team rode their superior senior class of 15 swimmers and divers: a number coach Jason Smith calls “unheard of” for his program.

An historically-large senior class leading the way certainly didn’t hurt, either.

Depth, versatility, and camaraderie combined to spark a special regular season for the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op swim team.

As the Rangers navigate a North sectional (Sunday at WPI) and Division 1 state meet (Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley) over the next few weeks, they’ll need the experience of their 12th graders to help power a talented younger core.

“They’re some of the best 15 people I’ve ever met in my life,” junior Callie DeLano said of the senior class, which includes 10 girls and five boys.

“This season for them is great because it’s their last hurrah.”

The Rangers won the past three MVC Division 2 titles. This year, a new conference championship format combined both divisions, providing a tougher test in last Sunday’s MVC championship meet. Powers like Andover, Central Catholic, Chelmsford, and North Andover stood in the way, but the Ranger boys captured first place, and the girls finished sixth.

Standout performers from the MVC meet included sophomore Carter DeLano (Callie’s brother), who edged out teammate freshman Matthew Jo by a tenth of a second to take home gold in the 50 yard breaststroke (1:06.52). DeLano also qualified for states with a 5:21.17 finish in the 500 freestyle.

On the girls side, senior Julia Galuska qualified for both sectionals and states in the 50 backstroke, thanks to finishing with a time of 1:07.16. Overall, sixteen swimmers are practicing this week to prepare for sectionals and states.

The Rangers gained confidence from their undefeated season. A season-opening win over Chelmsford, who typically dominates, alerted the team to their potential, Smith says.

“It was an eye-opener for everyone on the team,” said Smith, who’s in his 19th year as head coach and 24th year teaching at Methuen High.

“They realized they had an opportunity to do something special.”

A late-season victory over Andover, whose girls’ side captured its 19th of the last 21 Division 1 state titles in the Fall season, was even better.

Those two wins have been special bookends for the careers of Methuen-Tewksbury’s 15 elders. Senior Katie Lefebvre, a specialist in the 200 and 500 yard freestyles and the 200 individual medley, was the MVC Division 2 MVP in both the shortened Fall 2020 season and in Fall II. She’s flanked by senior captains Jenny Nguyen, who specializes in freestyle and breaststroke, and Anna Bolduc, a diver. Both Nguyen and Bolduc also served as junior captains, and trained at Bradford Swim Club in Haverhill in the offseason.

“Seeing how all of us have grown over the past four years is something I’m so proud of,” Nguyen said of the senior class.

On the boys’ side, senior Cory Boisselle has enjoyed a breakout season in the 50 and 100 free. The Rangers are one of eight teams in the state to feature boys alongside girls in the fall season. In the regular season, everyone competes against each other. The boys and girls are separated for the postseason MVC, sectional and state meets.

While the boys contributed some wins in the co-ed format, Smith believes that Methuen-Tewksbury’s strength comes from its depth: as well as the team’s ability to rack up high finishes near the top of the leaderboard.

“It really was those 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th [place finishes] that added up and made the difference for us,” Smith said.

The elder DeLano is an example of the versatility Smith has tried to instill in his swimmers and divers. This year, she’s competed in the 200-yard freestyle, 500 free, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay, and 400 free relay.

It helps that she’s competing against her younger brother in many events.

“When I see him, I know I can push myself, be with him and be near him in the water,” Callie DeLano said of her younger brother.

The competitive spirit has been strong this year, especially after a season filled with virtual meets. Nguyen said she and Bolduc were thrilled to coordinate pre-season dryland workouts and in-season pasta dinners this year, events the team had missed last season.

After last Friday’s home win over Lowell, the team enjoyed their annual senior night ceremony. Typically, Smith says a few words about each senior. He tried his best not to dominate the microphone, Smith joked, but admitted his speeches took a little longer with a cast of 15. This year’s senior night had a decades theme, with team members sporting 70s, 80s and 90s outfits.

A challenging postseason lies ahead, but the Methuen-Tewksbury team is still taking their time to enjoy their record-breaking regular season. Their 15 seniors are sure to have fond memories of their swimming sendoff.

“Going undefeated, 10-0, it’s amazing.” Bolduc said. “It means a lot, especially because it’s my last season.”

Senior captain Jenny Nguyen Tracey Delano swims the freestyle and breaststroke for the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op swim team. TRACEY DELANO

Breaking records at A-B

The Rangers aren’t the only team breaking records this fall.

Acton-Boxborough girls’ swim coach Gretchen Turner is in a predicament.

She’s been working on getting banners printed for the four school records her team broke at their virtual senior meet last season, particularly the 200 yard medley relay (1:47.23).

The problem is, she’s afraid her team might break the record again this season. It’s the best predicament she could ask for in her third season as coach.

“The senior class has been able to continue that momentum and that height of enthusiasm throughout the entire season,” said Turner, who coached at Belmont High School prior to joining A-B.

“Every year, the seniors always step up. They know it’s their last year, and it’s so special for them.”

A-B is led by eight senior swimmers and divers, including Sophie Juethner, who anchored the record-breaking medley relay team last season. Juethner also swam anchor in A-B’s Division 1 state championship medley relay team in 2019.

Experience and versatility will power A-B through the upcoming sectional and state meets.

“Anytime I go to do a lineup I think, I could put these kids anywhere,” Turner said.