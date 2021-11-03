Beckham may be down to his final hours with the Browns, who are meeting with the star's representatives to work out a resolution.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was surprised — not hurt — by a video posted by Odell Beckham Jr.’s father that has created a rift with the team and could lead to the wide receiver’s release.

Odell Beckham Jr. is under contract for two more seasons but is not guaranteed any money after 2021.

Beckham was excused from practice Wednesday, a day after Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on social media — hours before the trade deadline — highlighting times when Mayfield didn’t throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler when he was open this season.

The Browns may have made up their minds about Beckham, but Mayfield hasn't ruled out a reconciliation.

“I thought we had a very open line of communication going into it, so we’ll see,” Mayfield said following practice. “I was more surprised than anything [by the video] — as everybody was. We’ll see going forward.

"There’s always room for improvement in any relationship, so we’ll see.”

Mayfield was asked if he could forgive Beckham.

“Yeah,” he said. "I think any sort of conversation could go a long way.”

Before practice, coach Kevin Stefanski said Browns general manager Andrew Berry was in talks with Beckham’s representatives about his future. Stefanski gave blanket answers to questions ranging from whether he would be waived or if things could be fixed.

“There’s a lot of conversations that are ongoing between Andrew and his reps and I’m sure there’s substantive talk towards all those things,” Stefanski said. "We'll see where this goes.”

Stefanski was asked for the reason behind Beckham being excused from practice.

“Just felt that was the right thing to do,” he said.

Stefanski said he has not spoken to Beckham, a clear sign of a major rift between the Browns and a controversial player with a history of being a distraction.

It's likely the Browns (4-4) are preparing to move on without the 28-year-old, who is under contract for two more seasons but is not guaranteed any money after 2021.

Since returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season. He’s also been playing with a sprained right shoulder he hurt against Arizona Oct. 17.

Saints WR Thomas out for season

The Saints won’t get record-setting wide receiver Michael Thomas back at all this season, another blow to an offense that just lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a major knee injury.

Complications related to ankle surgery last summer will keep Thomas out for the year, the receiver said in a lengthy social media post.

Saints coach Sean Payton said Thomas will need an additional procedure, but he also said the setback had nothing to do with the receiver’s approach to his recovery and credited Thomas’ work ethic.

“He’s having complications with the current surgery that was done,” Payton said. “I know he’s working his tail off to get back out there.”

Thomas wrote that “the team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field.

“Unfortunately, there has been another small setback which we will have to address,” the statement continued. “To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been.”

Two seasons ago, Thomas set an NFL season record with 149 catches. He finished that season with 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns receiving.

Thomas first hurt his ankle late in Week 1 of the 2020 season when he was rolled up on from behind by then-Saints running back Latavius Murray, who was tackled into Thomas while the receiver was blocking.

Giants RB Barkley in COVID protocol

Giants injured star running Saquon Barkley and two other starters did not practice after being placed in the COVID-19 protocol along with assistant coach Burton Burns.

Safety Xavier McKinney and left guard Matt Skura also did not practice because of the virus which was detected Tuesday after the team returned from a game in Kansas City against the Chiefs the previous night.

Because of the results, the Giants required all players, coaches, team personnel and management to retest Wednesday.

Coach Joe Judge said 13 members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. Burns was the only one in that group who tested positive when retested.

Barkley, who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury, McKinney and Skura were placed in the protocol after they tested positive Wednesday.

Dolphins did due diligence on Watson

Miami considered making a trade with Houston for Deshaun Watson but did not ask his accusers to sign nondisclosure agreements in the hopes of resolving the sexual assault and misconduct cases against the embattled quarterback, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said.

Grier spoke one day after the NFL’s deadline passed and, without ever saying Watson’s name — mindful of tampering rules — said the Dolphins were merely doing their due diligence when considering whether to make a deal.

That process, Grier said, did not include reaching out to the accusers or their attorney.

“Any suggestion that this organization would be dealing behind the scenes and trying to influence decisions is absolutely ridiculous and categorically false,” Grier said. “So, to say that we would be involved in that is just flat wrong.”

Watson has not been charged with a crime and has denied all wrongdoing. His request for a trade out of Houston became known around the end of last season, or about two months before the accusers began coming forward with their allegations of his misconduct.

Assuming the cases go forward, Watson is scheduled to be deposed Feb. 22, or about three weeks before the new NFL league year starts.

Jets WR Davis likely out Thursday vs. Colts

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will likely miss his second consecutive game because of a hip injury.

Davis was listed by the team as doubtful to play Thursday night against the Colts in Indianapolis.

The veteran wide receiver injured his hip during a 1-on-1 drill at practice last Thursday, sat out practice the next day and didn’t play in New York’s 34-31 victory over Cincinnati.

Colts RB Matte dead at 82

Tom Matte, who spent his entire 12-year NFL career as a gritty running back for the Baltimore Colts — except for a star turn for three games in 1965 as their quarterback — has died. He was 82.

The Baltimore Ravens confirmed Matte’s death during coach John Harbaugh’s news conference Wednesday. No details were provided.

After scoring three touchdowns to carry Baltimore past Cleveland in the 1968 NFL championship game, Matte became the first player to top the 100-yard rushing mark in a Super Bowl, totaling 116 yards in a huge upset loss to Joe Namath and the New York Jets. He earned a championship ring with the 1970 Colts despite being sidelined with an injury for most of the season.

Although he rushed for 4,646 yards, caught 249 passes for 2,869 yards and scored 57 touchdowns, Matte spent most of his time with the Colts operating in the shadow of future Hall of Famers Johnny Unitas, Lenny Moore, Raymond Berry and John Mackey.

“I was sort of the jack of all trades and master of none,” Matte said. “I wasn’t the superstar by no means.”