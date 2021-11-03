Marcus Smart’s comments after Monday night’s debacle against the Bulls were piercing to his teammates, but the Celtics responded by playing a solid game. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 28 points on a night where they shot only 41.8 percent.

The Celtics won on Wednesday night with defense. After allowing 12 field goals in the opening quarter, the Celtics yielded just 15 the rest of the way in stifling the Magic, 92-79, at Amway Center.

ORLANDO — The Celtics didn’t care about the opponent. After reflecting over the past 48 hours, discussing how they could improve, play full games, and play cohesively, they just needed some semblance of success.

A 16-0 spurt to begin the third quarter allowed the Celtics to take control, and they won for the third time in five games on the road. Al Horford finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jayson Tatum continued his offensive struggles, missing 12 of 16 shots in scoring 14 points.

But the game was never in doubt after the third quarter, allowing the Celtics to sport some smiles in the closing minutes.

The Celtics have been seeking consistent defensive execution through the early part of the season, and after the opening period they found that happy place, holding the Magic to 9-for-40 shooting over the next two quarters in taking control.

The Celtics started the third quarter on a 16-0 run, turning a 2-point deficit into a 60-46 lead behind stifling defense and the brilliance of Brown, who scored 25 points before exiting with four fouls.

Brown was the lone Celtic to have a standout offensive night. The defense was the story. After allowing repeated dribble penetration in the first quarter, they blitzed ball handlers and forced the Magic into bad decisions late in the shot clock. The result was a 36-11 run, and eventually a 75-56 lead after the third quarter.

The Magic used 3-pointers from R.J. Hampton and Wendell Carter for an 8-0 run after the Celtics rallied to tie the game at 31. The Magic were 7 for 23 in the second quarter as the Celtics contained dribble penetration. The issue was the Celtics were also 7 for 23. Brown led the Celtics with 17 points, but his teammates were a combined 10 for 34 for 27 points.

Tatum missed eight of his first 11 shots, including four 3-pointers. He continually tried to get going with long-range shooting but was ineffective. Horford added 8 points and six rebounds, but the Celtics couldn’t consistently score.

The Celtics were 6 for 20 from the 3-point line, foiling their chances of catching the Magic before halftime.

The Magic had a plan of attack, and they feasted early on the Celtics’ interior defense. While Robert Williams is progressing as a defender, teams are drawing him away from the basket and then scoring with relative ease at the rim.

Nine of Orlando’s 12 first-quarter baskets were scored at the rim, and coach Jamahl Mosley had forward Carter poised near the 3-point line, taking a Celtics big man away from the paint. The Magic went isolation with the Celtics’ defenders and were able to get to the rim.

Orlando used 50 percent shooting to take a 28-26 lead after one quarter. Brown, who did not score in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Bulls after scoring 28 in the first three, tallied 11 in the opening quarter on Wednesday.

The issue was the secondary players. The quartet of Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Josh Richardson, and Dennis Schröder were a combined 0-for-8 shooting.

Gary Washburn