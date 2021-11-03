GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City, according to reports.

NFL Network was first to report the positive test, which neither the team nor Rodgers’s agent immediately confirmed.

Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, is the latest Packers player to test positive. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week’s victory at Arizona under COVID-19 protocols. Lazard has since been activated.