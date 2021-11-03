Leading the charge was cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who started all 16 games and went on to win the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Patriots defense ranked first in the NFL that year, surrendering the fewest total yards (4,414), intercepting the most passes (25), and allowing the worst completion percentage (56.5).

FOXBOROUGH — When Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry arrived in New England as rookies in 2019, the two wide receivers faced a rather challenging opposition during practice.

Two years later, Meyers and Harry are set to go up against Gilmore again — only this time they’ll be competing away from the Gillette Stadium practice fields. The Patriots traded the 31-year-old Gilmore to the Panthers earlier this season, and the teams are set to square off Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.

Advertisement

Meyers, who has emerged as New England’s leading receiver, and Harry, who has yet to establish a consistent level of production, remember their time with Gilmore fondly.

“Coming to the NFL, I wanted to go against the best — even if I wasn’t playing the most or getting the most opportunities,” Meyers said Wednesday. “I knew that Steph was one of those guys that guys wanted to be in college. A lot of DBs wanted to play like Steph. A lot of guys in the league probably wanted Steph’s career.

“Going against him every day, it helped me get better as a player, gave me something to look forward to, and just pushed me to go harder.”

Echoed Harry: “A lot of guys don’t get to get reps like that all the time against a player of his caliber. Just going up against him on a day-to-day [basis] really helped me improve as a player.”

As a member of the Patriots in 2019, Gilmore was on the field for a team-high 94.4 percent of the defensive snaps. His availability dipped last season because of knee and quad injuries, so he played just 62.1 percent.

Advertisement

After starting this season on the physically unable to perform list, Gilmore made his debut last week against the Falcons. He logged just 17 snaps, most of which came on third down, and finished with a game-sealing interception in the final minutes.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Gilmore remains healthy but expressed uncertainty regarding his role come Sunday.

“I don’t know how much more he’ll play,” Rhule said. “Could [his workload] be amplified a little bit more? I don’t know. We’ll see how this week goes. It’s one of those deals where you have to look at it every day.”

Even if Gilmore’s assignments remain situational, Meyers is well aware of his potential impact.

“A dog is going to be a dog,” Meyers said. “Steph is definitely a dog. He’s somebody who’s smart, aggressive. He just knows the game of football. I definitely have to be on my A game this week if I have a chance to go up against him.

“Whoever is going against him definitely has to be ready because he’s one of those guys who will attack the ball and make you pay.”

It sounds as though Gilmore will be amped up to perform well against his former team. Asked earlier this week if the matchup means “a little extra,” Gilmore responded, “A lot extra.”

Advertisement

In addition to Meyers and Harry, the Patriots have new additions Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor available at wide receiver. Because they do not have a true No. 1 receiver, Meyers, the most popular target, could end up seeing the most of Gilmore.

Meyers has 45 receptions for 427 yards and no touchdowns, but 21 of his catches have converted a first down. New England ranks ninth in the league in passing yards (2,028) and tied for 20th in passing touchdowns (10).

Before trading for Gilmore, the Panthers already boasted a strong defense — led by the likes of linebacker Shaq Thompson, outside linebacker Haason Reddick, safety Jeremy Chinn, and pass rusher Brian Burns.

“They’ve definitely got a lot of good defensive speed,” Meyers said. “They get around the edge. Their DBs jump on passes. It’s a quick defense. We’re going to have to be real precise about routes and timing of everything.”

Carolina ranks fourth in fewest passing yards allowed (1,511), tied for fourth in sacks (21), and fifth in points allowed per game (19.9).

“This is a really talented group,” said Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. “They’ve got really good players at all three levels. They’re fast, they’re disruptive, they don’t give up much production in the passing game, they’re stout in the running game, they’re very good on third down, they sack the quarterback, they make tackles for loss, they create a lot of long-yardage situations.”

Advertisement

Still, all eyes will likely be on Gilmore’s contributions.

And as Meyers learned in practice, beating Gilmore on one play only means he’ll be more motivated on the next.

“If you beat Steph once, he’s coming back at you,” Meyers said. “That’s going to be a good fight. I’m excited to go against him. I’m happy he’s back on the field playing.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.