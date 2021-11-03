New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban was fined $15,000 by the NHL for his second tripping offense in eight days. The former Norris Trophy winner was fined for tripping Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras in the first period Tuesday night in a 4-0 win by the Ducks. No penalty was called on the play. The league’s department of player safety previously fined Subban $5,000 for a “dangerous trip” on Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic in an Oct. 26 game. In that instance, the defenseman came at Lucic from behind and used his leg to trip him, an action referred to as slew footing an opponent. Subban also was criticized but not fined for a tripping the Rangers’ Ryan Reaves in a preseason game …The Hockey Hall of Fame has covered the name of a former assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the Chicago Blackhawks’ run to the 2010 championship. Brad Aldrich’s name was covered with X’s on Sunday, the same day that the names of the 2020-21 champion Tampa Bay Lightning were added to the Cup, according to the Toronto-based Hall. Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wrote Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald last week to ask for the removal of Aldrich’s name. In the letter, Wirtz said Aldrich’s conduct disqualifies him from being included on the Cup, and the team made a mistake by submitting his name … Pekka Rinne will have his No. 35 retired by the Nashville Predators on Feb. 24 before a game against the Dallas Stars. The goalie, who will be the first Predators player to receive the honor, announced his retirement on July 13 after playing 13 seasons with Nashville.

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after both tested positive. Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms while Dumoulin remains asymptomatic. Crosby’s positive test came less than a week after he made his season debut, missing the opening six games while recovering from left wrist surgery. Though the overwhelming majority of Penguins have been vaccinated, they’ve spent the early portion of the season wrangling with COVID-19. Crosby and Dumoulin are the seventh and eighth Penguins to go into the COVID-19 protocol since training camp opened in September.

Soccer

Liverpool, Ajax cruise into CL knockout rounds

Liverpool and Ajax extended their perfect winning records in the Champions League to advance into the round of 16. Liverpool cruised past Atlético Madrid, 2-0, at Anfield and Ajax hit 10-man Borussia Dortmund with late goals in a 3-1 come-from-behind win in Germany. The four teams with four straight wins — after Bayern Munich and Juventus sealed their places Tuesday — have already given the knockout lineup a nostalgic feel. Ajax, Bayern and Liverpool combined to win all eight European Cup titles from 1971-78 … Lionel Messi was included in the Argentina squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil despite having struggled with a knee injury in recent weeks … Fox Sports will be the broadcast home of the next two European Championships after reaching a six-year agreement with UEFA. Fox takes over the rights from ESPN, which had covered the last four Euros. The deal begins with the Nations League in June … The US women’s national team will end the year — and begin pivoting to the 2023 World Cup — with two friendlies in Australia late this month, the US Soccer Federation. The top-ranked Americans will face the No. 11 Matildas on Nov. 26 in Sydney and Nov. 30 in Newcastle — more than 21 years since their last visit to Australia and 20 months before the World Cup is held in Australia and New Zealand.

Tennis

Russia reached BJK Cup semis

Russia eliminated defending champion France to become the first nation to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague. After sweeping Canada, 3-0, the previous day, Russia needed only one win from the best-of-three match against France to advance from Group A. It could rely on its top player, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, to deliver it. The 12th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova rallied to beat Alize Cornet, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, to earn Russia the semifinal spot … Defending champion Daniil Medvedev stayed in contention for the year-end No. 1 ranking by defeating Ilya Ivashka, 7-5, 6-4, in the second round of the Paris Masters. Stefanos Tsitsipas retired from his second-round match while trailing, 4-2, against Australian opponent Alexei Popyrin. Americans Taylor Fritz, Marcos Giron and Sebastian Korda caused a few upsets in the second round. Fritz beat fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev, 7-5, 7-6 (2), qualifier Giron edged 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), and Korda cruised past St. Petersburg Open champion Marin Cilic, 6-2, 6-4 … Jane Brown Grimes, a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame for contributions to the sport as an executive who held roles at the US Tennis Association, the precursor to the WTA Tour and the Hall itself, died at 80.

Miscellany

Filly fatally injured at Del Mar

A 2-year-old filly was fatally injured in an accident during training hours at Del Mar. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club President Josh Rubinstein announced the death during a safety briefing for the Breeders’ Cup, which will be held at the track north of San Diego on Friday and Saturday. The filly named Set the Tone dumped her exercise rider and ran off, hitting a fence and severely injuring her shoulder. Veterinarians attempted to save her, but it wasn’t possible and she was euthanized. The rider wasn’t injured … Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis will be the site of the 2030 Presidents Cup, a biennial tournament in which golfers from the US compete against a team of golfers from around the world, except for Europe. The US and Europe compete against each other in a separate event, the Ryder Cup … Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen joined teammate Kevin Love and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Markkanen missed Wednesday’s game against Portland and his status will be updated “at the appropriate time.” On Monday, Love was placed in health protocols, presumably from testing positive for COVID-19. He missed a win over Charlotte.

