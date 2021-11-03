fb-pixel Skip to main content

The MIAA girls’ volleyball tournament tipped off Wednesday with 38 matches across five divisions. In the new statewide format seeded by power rankings, 11 of the 35 preliminary-round matchups had the visiting team travel 100-plus miles for the game, and four more between 82 and 99 miles.

The 5 longest ...

▪ Division 5: Mohawk Trail (Shelburne Falls) to St. John Paul II (Hyannis) — 194 miles

▪ Division 5: Franklin County Tech (Turner Falls) to Sturgis West (game in Mashpee) — 152 miles

▪ Division 5: Lenox to Bristol Aggie (Dighton) — 150 miles

▪ Division 5: Calvary Chapel (Rockland) to Southwick — 123 miles

▪ Division 3: High School of Commerce (Springfield) to Pembroke — 120 miles

