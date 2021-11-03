The MIAA girls’ volleyball tournament tipped off Wednesday with 38 matches across five divisions. In the new statewide format seeded by power rankings, 11 of the 35 preliminary-round matchups had the visiting team travel 100-plus miles for the game, and four more between 82 and 99 miles.
The 5 longest ...
▪ Division 5: Mohawk Trail (Shelburne Falls) to St. John Paul II (Hyannis) — 194 miles
▪ Division 5: Franklin County Tech (Turner Falls) to Sturgis West (game in Mashpee) — 152 miles
▪ Division 5: Lenox to Bristol Aggie (Dighton) — 150 miles
▪ Division 5: Calvary Chapel (Rockland) to Southwick — 123 miles
▪ Division 3: High School of Commerce (Springfield) to Pembroke — 120 miles