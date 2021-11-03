Red Sox fans will have a chance to bid farewell to beloved player and broadcaster Jerry Remy this week.
A statement from the Red Sox announced that visiting hours for Remy, who died Saturday at age 68 after several battles with lung cancer, will take place Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial in Waltham.
Family and close friends will have a private gathering Friday.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Remy’s memory to the Mass. General Cancer Center, 55 Fruit Street, Boston 02114 or the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston 02215.
Remy was a fixture in the Red Sox organization as a player and NESN broadcaster for more than 40 years and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame. He stepped aside from his broadcasting duties in August to undergo treatment for a relapse of the cancer but returned to throw out the first pitch for the Wild Card Game against the Yankees.
“Jerry lived and breathed Red Sox baseball,” a statement from Remy’s family read. “Playing for his hometown team was a dream come true, and to have the opportunity to have a second career as the voice of the Red Sox was all that he could have asked for.”
