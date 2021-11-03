Gilmore suffered a partially torn quadriceps last December in Miami. He skipped mandatory minicamp in the spring and then was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the beginning of training camp in July.

Gilmore said he didn’t agree with how the Patriots handled his quadriceps injury and his contract as reasons he was no longer comfortable in New England.

FOXBOROUGH — Stephon Gilmore returned to the NFL last week with Carolina and late Wednesday the perennial Pro Bowl cornerback shed light on why he’s no longer with the Patriots.

“I wasn’t ready at the beginning of training camp, I’ll be completely honest with you,’’ Gilmore said during a conference call. “But the only thing, I just didn’t like how they handled my situation with my injury. A lot went on with that that I didn’t agree with. And now that I’m [in Carolina], I’m able to do the things I have to do just to get me back ready to where I need to be. I learned a lot there. I have a lot of friends there. A lot of great coaches, I just didn’t like how they handled my situation with my injury.’’

He declined to say exactly what he didn’t agree with.

“I don’t want to get into specifics,’’ he said. “I just didn’t agree with it and I put it behind me.’’

Gilmore was traded to the Panthers last month, came off the PUP list two weeks ago, and made his season debut last week. If he wasn’t traded, would Gilmore have played for the Patriots once he was healthy?

“I can’t answer that truthfully. I don’t know if I was on that same schedule if I would have played,’’ he said. “I’m here now and I’m playing, and I feel better. I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help this team win and make plays on Sunday.’’

Gilmore told reporter Josina Anderson in July he wanted to be paid “what he’s worth.”

Gilmore signed a five-year, $65 million deal in 2017. Last season, the Patriots advanced him $5 million from his 2021 salary to pull him in line with the top corners in the league. He was scheduled to be paid close to $8 million this year, and Gilmore acknowledged that also was a sticking point.

“That’s a reason also, too, but a lot goes into it, it’s not just one specific thing,’’ Gilmore said. “At the end of the day it’s a business. The Patriots are a business … and we made the best decision for each other.’’

Asked if a new deal or sweetener to his existing one was ever offered, Gilmore was vague.

“We had a conversation and it was better for both of us to go in opposite directions, whether it was the contract or whatever,’’ he said. “It was better for us to go our separate ways.’’

When Gilmore was traded, Bill Belichick praised him, saying he “absolutely appreciates and feel strongly about the player and the person — he’s a great kid.’’

Gilmore reciprocated Wednesday.

“He’s a great coach. He does whatever he can to help his team win and he taught me a lot of football and how to be a better player and how to prepare,’’ he said. “As a coach he helped me in a lot of ways.’’

Gilmore will now face off against Mac Jones, a player he got to know this summer. Jones said Gilmore would give him helpful hints about watching film but the two never were able to practice together. Gilmore has been impressed with the rookie.

“He’s a good — great young quarterback,” Gilmore said. “[He’s] getting better and better each and every game, trying to get his team wired around him. He’s making a lot of good throws and they’re running the ball well. He’s getting better, so I think he works hard, and I think he’ll be a good player in this league.”

FB Johnson showing colors

Jakob Johnson is sticking with the red locks.

The Patriots fullback, affectionately known by his teammates as the German tank, dyed his trademark dreadlocks to what he called a “terrible crimson-like color” after the Tennessee alum lost a bet to Alabama alum Damien Harris.

Johnson drew big praise from Harris following Sunday’s win over the Chargers. Johnson was literally a force as he consistently threw himself intodefenders to help open holes and create space for Harris, who led a punishing ground game with 80 of the club’s 141 yards.

One of Johnson’s best plays came when he barreled over two Chargers on Harris’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Harris, who has scored a rushing TD in four straight games and has 517 yards on year, was effusive in his praise for his lead blocker.

“You look at a guy like Jak, who every play he’s at the point of attack, every play his blocking, he’s hitting somebody, he’s hitting big guys, he’s trying to block small guys, he’s always at the point of attack, he’s always sacrificing his body for everybody just for the play to work,’’ he said.

“So, having a guy that’s that unselfish, that’s that tough, that’s that gritty, that has that much determination, that’s a guy that’s a real anchor for our team. When things aren’t really going our way or we’re feeling kind of down, we look at a guy like Jak and all that he puts himself through in order to make a play work, it’s a guy that you want to follow.’’

Josh McDaniels calls Johnson “a great teammate who’s been super unselfish” in his three seasons in New England, where he landed from the NFL’s International pathway program.

He had a ton of room to grow but his intelligence and diligence allowed him to rise through the ranks quickly.

“He’s tough. He’s always prepared, I don’t know anybody that works harder than he does. He’s always around and in the building,’’ said McDaniels, who also noted that Johnson’s position is a “collision spot” more so than any other position.

“He’s a guy that does a lot of the dirty work,’’ said the offensive coordinator.

Jackson misses full-pads practice

J.C. Jackson was the lone player to miss Wednesday’s full-pads practice as he deals with an illness. Jackson is tied for the team lead with three interceptions, is first with 10 passes defensed, and third with 35 tackles.

The Patriots had 11 players listed as limited, including linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), Dont’a Hightower (ankle), Kyle Van Noy (groin), and Josh Uche (shoulder); safeties Cody Davis (hand) and Kyle Dugger (neck); defensive linemen Christian Barmore (foot) and Carl Davis (hand); guard Shaq Mason (abdomen); tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder); and kicker Nick Folk (left knee).

Honor for Phillips

Adrian Phillips was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after the safety intercepted a pair of passes, including a pick-6 that gave the Patriots the lead for good in their 27-24 win over the Chargers. Phillips has three interceptions and 35 tackles on the season … Matthew Judon’s $10,300 fine for unnecessary roughness stemming from a scrum near the Dolphins sideline in Week 1 was rescinded after the linebacker appealed. NFL Media said no specific reason was given for the decision.

Darnold limited, McCaffrey practices

Carolina coach Matt Rhule said Sam Darnold was “extremely limited” at Wednesday’s practice as the quarterback continues to make his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Backup P.J. Walker took all the first-team reps and said he’s preparing as though he’ll be the starter in case Darnold doesn’t clear … Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was back at practice after being designated to return from injured reserve because of a hamstring ailment. “Whenever he’s ready to go, he’ll go,’’ Rhule said of McCaffrey, who hasn’t played since Week 3.





