The Red Sox bullpen was somewhat of a mixed bag in 2021. It was tied for eighth in strikeout percentage (25.6 percent) but was also tied for the sixth-highest walk rate (10.8 percent).

The value of the starting pitcher has diminished in baseball. Each postseason, including this year’s, is a reminder of that. It’s rare these days when teams allow starters to go a third time through the order or deep into a game. Based on the numbers and data provided by analytically-driven front offices, offensive production increases the longer starters stay in the game.

Advertisement

The bullpen’s collective reliever ERA (3.99) ranked 13th in baseball, yet its WHIP (1.39) was the seventh-worst in the majors. No team in the bottom 10 in bullpen WHIP, with the exception of the Sox, made the postseason.

Yet the Red Sox got some production down the stretch from their bullpen when they needed it most. Here’s how it’s set up for 2022.

Free agents

▪ Adam Ottavino

After signing a three-year deal worth $27 million with the Yankees prior to the 2019 season, Ottavino was traded to the Red Sox after two seasons in New York. Ottavino tossed 62 innings and posted a 4.21 ERA. Ottavino worked in the back part of the bullpen, putting together what was an up-and-down year for the righthander. Ottavino registered a 1.452 WHIP aided by a 12.7 percent walk rate. His strikeout rate (25.7) was his worst since 2013. Ottavino will be 36 at the end of this month and probably won’t attract another big-money deal. The Red Sox could make a run at Ottavino, despite the inconsistencies in 2021, and he could still be a solid arm.

▪ Hansel Robles

The 31-year-old righthander was a head-scratcher for some Red Sox fans when the club acquired him at the trade deadline. He had a 4.91 ERA in 45 games for the Twins this year, but he turned it around with the Sox, tallying a 3.60 ERA in 25 games while striking out 33. He will have suitors given his stuff and age.

Advertisement

▪ Garrett Richards

The righthander’s season changed for the better when the Red Sox moved him to the bullpen. In 26⅓ innings as a reliever, Richards had a 3.42 ERA, striking out 28 in that span. Richards has a $10 million team option for 2022, which is a hefty amount of coin to pay a reliever. If the Sox decline the option, they could re-sign him at a lower price tag and benefit from having an effective bullpen arm who can go multiple innings.

Returners

▪ Ryan Brasier

The 34-year-old righthander had a trying 2021. He missed a chunk of the regular season after suffering a calf strain in spring training. Then he was hit with a comebacker during a live batting practice in Fort Myers, Fla., pushing back his timeline even further. Brasier pitched just 12 innings, but the Red Sox should be encouraged, judging by his 1.50 ERA. With 2021 behind him, Brasier should be a key piece of the Red Sox’ bullpen next season.

▪ Matt Barnes

The Red Sox know it’s important that they figure out the Matt Barnes situation. It was a tale of two halves for the righthander. He was an All-Star for the first time, posting a 2.61 ERA in 38 games, striking out 63 batters in that span. But in the second half of the year, Barnes lost it, registering a 6.48 ERA in 16⅔ innings. Thus, he was left off the team’s American League Championship roster. After being arguably the league’s best closer in the first half, Barnes turned into a non factor. The righthander signed an extension just before the All-Star break that will pay him just over $16 million.

Advertisement

▪ Hirokazu Sawamura

In his first year in the majors after spending much of his career in Japan, Sawamura posted a quality 3.06 ERA in 53 innings. Sawamura can lose his command, at times. He walked 32 batters, which helped lead to his 13.7 percent walk rate and 1.453 WHIP. Nevertheless, the year in its totality was quality one for Sawamura, who is signed at least through next season with a team option for the third year.

▪ Josh Taylor

He’s a lefty specialist, who was a crucial piece for the Red Sox in 2021. Lefthanded hitters battered just .146 against him while righthanders hit a whopping .327. He went 26 appearances without giving up a run. That’s tough to do, and the Sox aren’t expecting that version of Taylor. What they do want, however, is consistency, something he’s provided the Sox for much of the last three seasons.

▪ Garrett Whitlock

He had a 1.96 ERA in 2021, fulfilling a number of roles in the Sox bullpen. Time will tell if the Sox see him as a starter or reliever.

Advertisement

▪ Tanner Houck

The 25-year-old righty was called up as a starter, but was moved to the bullpen. Like Whitlock, the Sox haven’t said whether Houck will pitch out of the bullpen or as a starter. Nevertheless, you can expect him to contribute.

▪ Darwinzon Hernandez

The lefty, who will turn 25 next month, has a huge arm, but can be erratic. He walked 30 batters in just 40 innings. But Hernandez also struck out 54 batters and put up a 3.38 ERA. There could be more upside on the horizon.

Read the rest of the Around the Horn series

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.