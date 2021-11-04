Phillips, who was born and raised in Dorchester, jumped at the chance to return to the scene of the crime, reinvigorate the character, and leave audiences with a more satisfying conclusion to Dexter’s story. Over its last few seasons, the show had become creatively stagnant, and the polarizing series finale at the end of season eight — in which Dexter appeared to kill himself by driving his boat into a hurricane, then turned up living under a new identity in Oregon — was jeered by critics and fans alike.

When Showtime began discussing a revival of the 2006-13 serial killer drama “Dexter” with its star Michael C. Hall, they weren’t looking for fresh blood to resurrect the franchise. Instead, the network turned to a veteran hand, Clyde Phillips, the executive producer and writer who captained the series during the creative peak of its first four seasons, when it was nominated for 19 Emmys, including three straight for outstanding drama.

“This was a chance at redemption and an opportunity to protect the legacy of the show,” says Phillips, over a Zoom call from his home on Martha’s Vineyard, “and to let the show and Michael C. Hall go out as well-loved as they deserve to be.”

“Dexter: New Blood,” premiering Sunday at 9 p.m. on Showtime, picks up 10 years later, with the character living in the fictitious town of Iron Lake, N.Y., under an assumed name, Jim Lindsay (a nod to the author of the “Dexter” book series, Jeff Lindsay). Taught by his adoptive father to only dispatch murderers and bad guys, Dexter has been struggling for the past decade to live a monastic life and abstain from his craving to kill. “Everybody he goes near dies,” Phillips says, listing the people whose association with Dexter led to their demise, from his wife Rita and sister Deb to police colleagues Doakes and LaGuerta. “It’s the shrapnel of consequence for what he does. So he made a choice to get away so that people around him would stop dying.”

He’s been kept on the straight and narrow thanks to the ghostly presence of Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), who Dexter took off of life support in the series finale after she was shot by the son of Dexter’s psychiatrist. She serves as his mocking, scolding subconscious. “Everybody has this corner of their mind where there’s doubt,” Phillips says, “and she represents that.”

The character, though, may be playing with fire. He works in a fish and game store around a variety of guns and knives and is dating the local police chief, Angela Bishop (Julia Jones, also a Boston native). But his world gets turned upside down when his now-teenage son Harrison (Jack Alcott) shows up on the doorstep of his cabin. Harrison’s arrival comes at the most inopportune time as Dexter has just broken his vow and killed a violent, unstable individual in the heat of a moment. Dexter’s “Dark Passenger”— his insatiable subconscious urge to kill — ”becomes too big for him to handle, and he succumbs to it,” Phillips says.

"Dexter: New Blood" executive producer Clyde Phillips is shown at a Nov. 1 screening of the show at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Ben Hider/SHOWTIME

With Harrison coming back into his life, the theme of fathers and sons looms large, a current that Phillips says courses through all of his writing. His own father had a butcher shop on Blackstone Street in Haymarket, and Phillips says he “always owed somebody money. . . . The phone rang all night long and people would pound on the door.”

“We had a very difficult relationship. He was a gambler and a small-time hood, always in trouble, always secretive. So I had issues. [I had] a lot of pain and anger, which I’ve worked out in therapy — and maybe in my writing. It permeates every part of my life, and it makes me be a better father to my daughter and a better man to her.”

Harrison, too, is struggling with “pain and anger and deep feelings of resentment and abandonment,” Phillips says. As a baby, he was found on the floor of the bathroom where his mother Rita had been killed. So while Dexter is drawn to the possibility of reconnecting with his son, “he’s concerned: Does Harrison have what’s called inherited trauma? Does Harrison have demons, a Dark Passenger?”

Growing up in the rough-and-tumble world of 1950s and ‘60s Dorchester taught Phillips some hard life lessons. He had a rebellious streak and got into his fair share of trouble and schoolyard scraps. But Phillips was also a voracious reader who wrote his own stories. He recalls sitting on the front porch of his triple-decker and penning stories about the men he watched “trudging up the hill from the bus stop after work” and adventure tales about the Alamo and Buffalo Bill Cody. His perspective really began to shift after he was admitted to Boston Latin School. “I saw there was another way to live your life, and I pursued that,” Phillips says. “It showed me that I could make a living with my brain. It showed me healthy family dynamics, families that cared for each other, people with ambition.”

His father’s troubles eventually forced the family to move to California when Phillips was a teenager. After graduating from UCLA, he got a spot as a contestant on the game show “Split Second” and won some money. Afterward, he took a stab at writing his own questions and answers and called the producer, who gave him a shot as a writer. “I was able to get my little toe in the door,” he says.

He later parlayed that into a gig working for producers Rick Rosenberg and Bob Christiansen, the kings of the starry television movies in the 1970s. After several years, Phillips struck out on his own, launched his own Blue Hill Avenue Productions, and later teamed up with veteran producer Ed Feldman. As the TV movie genre was fading out, he began developing his own series, striking gold with the “Miami Vice” knockoff “Houston Knights,” the teen comedy “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose,” and the Brooke Shields vehicle “Suddenly Susan.” He went on to create other series such as “Get Real” and “Feed the Beast” and was the showrunner for “Nurse Jackie” for its last three seasons.

Hall says that bringing Phillips back to lead the “Dexter” revival was a no-brainer. “I think it always had to be Clyde to shepherd it through this new gate,” he says. “His presence was fundamental to doing what we all wanted to do, which is something new, something that’s more than just a nostalgia piece, but that maintained a core connection to the show’s DNA.”

“New Blood” was filmed in over 50 locations across Central and Western Massachusetts, including Shelburne Falls, which stands in for Iron Lake, and Phillips was thrilled to be working in his home state. The wintry setting also allowed a departure from the original’s sun-drenched Miami, which Phillips says extends to its visual style and tone. “As Michael C. Hall keeps saying, ‘This is not Dexter, season nine.’ It still has the touchstones that people will smile warmly about. But in terms of the music and visual vocabulary, it goes back and forth between touches of the old ‘Dexter’ and something that’s brand new.”

Whether the revival will continue past this 10-episode run or end there, Phillips remains mum. But he teases that the final episode of “New Blood” contains a shocker that just might “blow up the Internet.”

“It’s going to make the audience’s jaws drop.”

Christopher Wallenberg can be reached at chriswallenberg@gmail.com.