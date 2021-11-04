Since the HBO series premiered in 1999, therapy and therapists have become increasingly prominent on TV, moving far beyond the comic depictions on “Frasier,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” and the wonderful “Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist.” They represent the normalizing of talk therapy in our culture, in some ways, the destigmatizing of a kind of healing that flies in the face of the classic “Buck Up” approach — the one that says needing help is weakness. I loved the moment in “The Sopranos” when Junior tries to use Tony’s therapy appointments against him, but Paulie isn’t having it: “It’s not the worst thing I ever heard,” Paulie says. “I was seeing a therapist myself about a year ago. I had some issues. Enough said.”

“The Sopranos” wasn’t just about the mob, its thuggy denizens, and one New Jersey family in particular. It was about therapy, too — or as Tony Soprano called it, “Terapy.” That’s one reason the recent movie prequel “The Many Saints of Newark” was inferior; it was not presented, like the series, through a lens of analysis. “The Sopranos” was revelatory, in large part, for putting unexamined behaviors into a kind of psychological X-ray machine, with Dr. Melfi as the interpretive voice.

Therapy sessions can also provide TV writers with a handy device to bring us inside a character. Even Lucy van Pelt, who offered meaningless “Psychiatric Help” for five cents in the Peanuts comic strip, gave Charlie Brown a chance to reveal his depression (“Snap out of it” was her thoughtful recommendation). With a therapist as a guide, we’ve explored the interior lives of characters on “Big Little Lies,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Sex Education,” “Monk,” “You’re the Worst,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and countless other series. On “The Sopranos,” Melfi’s office was where we got a close perspective on Tony’s psychopathy, including its origins and his denials of it, and some explication, too.

Lorraine Bracco as Dr. Jennifer Melfi and James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano in "The Sopranos." HBO

Of course, many of the TV therapists we come across are not particularly sage, to put it mildly. In some cases, that’s the point — on “Mad Men,” for example, after Betty Draper began experiencing psychosomatic numbness and had a minor car accident. Secretly, her therapist has a series of phone calls with her husband, Don, telling him, “We’re basically dealing with the emotions of a child.” Doctor/patient confidentiality who? So much in “Mad Men” highlighted those things that have changed — and, alas, those that haven’t — since the 1960s, and therapy is one that has changed for the better.

On Friday, Apple TV+ is premiering the miniseries “The Shrink Next Door,” which brings us up close to a few disturbing and dire therapy transgressions. Paul Rudd plays a therapist who’s blithely crossing boundaries with his meek but willing patient, played by Will Ferrell — unless you think hanging out in the city with your BFF psychologist is totally cool. The rapport will make you cringe.

“Gypsy,” which premiered on Netflix in 2017, is an even more upsetting portrait of exactly how not to therapist: Naomi Watts’s doctor tracks down a patient’s girlfriend and has an affair with her. It’s a creepy ethical transgression, one matched by the therapist played by Brooke Shields on “Nip/Tuck.” She slept with her client, Julian McMahon’s Christian, and then got a tattoo that read, “Property of Christian Troy.” Also in the negative example category: Mads Mikkelsen’s Dr. Lecter on “Hannibal,” unless you think murder and cannibalism ought to be in a psychiatrist’s wheelhouse.

Lisa Kudrow as Fiona Wallice in "Web Therapy." Showtime

One of the funniest bad therapists is Lisa Kudrow’s Fiona Wallice on “Web Therapy.” Long before the Zoom era, she preferred online sessions since they were more convenient, and she liked to keep them short, so her clients would cut to the chase and not waste time on irrelevancies. She’s petty, manipulative, pretentious, and brittle, and I can’t get enough of her. The show was populated with famous actors having fun and improvising, but Fiona’s all-consuming narcissism was all that mattered. She had awful advice for anyone willing to listen — and pay.

So who would I see, if my life weren’t as completely perfect as it absolutely is? Probably not Dr. Melfi, even though I admired her poise, her willingness to push Tony, and her ability to find ways to make psychological concepts accessible and acceptable to him. In the room with her, he might resist one of her ideas, but later he might also use her words as his own. She also knew how to set boundaries with him, even as he pushed against them. But she was also pleased with the idea of working with a famous mobster, and she stayed with him despite the fact that he was, you know, a cold-blooded killer.

Gabriel Byrne as Paul Weston in "In Treatment." Claudette Barius/HBO

My choice would be Paul Weston, the therapist played by Gabriel Byrne from the first three seasons of “In Treatment.” I know that he dealt poorly with sexual transference and counter-transference issues with one of his first-season patients. He was flawed, as is Uzo Aduba’s Brooke Taylor in the new season; watching a therapist cope with his or her own problems and limitations is a critical part of the show’s formula. “In Treatment” wouldn’t exude such realism if its doctors were all-knowing and always right. Seeing Paul in weekly therapy, which was part of the series, was always fascinating and revealing.

But he had enormous empathy, and he didn’t give up easily when his patients resisted, something his sessions with the teenage gymnast Sophie evidenced in season one. He found just the right ways to both challenge her and make her feel safe. Occasionally he let his unedited feelings show in a session, but that was because he preferred to be authentic than to risk alienating his patient with fake responses. He always tried to turn things, from spilt coffee to out-and-out lies, into something useful for the patient. With his small, piercing eyes, he seemed to see through everyone — except, perhaps, himself.

