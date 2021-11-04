2. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

3. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

4. State of Terror Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton S&S/St. Martin’s Press

5. Silverview John le Carré Viking

6. The Judge’s List John Grisham Doubleday

7. Harlem Shuffle Colson Whitehead Doubleday

8. Crossroads Jonathan Franzen FSG

9. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney FSG

10. Bewilderment Richard Powers Norton

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

Advertisement

2. Going There Katie Couric Little, Brown

3. Peril Bob Woodward, Robert Costa S&S

4. Renegades: Born in the USA Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen Crown

5. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson Celadon Books

6. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Little, Brown

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could Adam Schiff Random House

9. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

10. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. Dune Frank Herbert Ace

3. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

4. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

5. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

6. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

7. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

Advertisement

8. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

9. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

10. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

5. Eleanor David Michaelis S&S

6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

7. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

8. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

9. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) Ten Speed Press

10. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 31. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.