This could be fascinating. Sofía Vergara is about to pull a Bryan Cranston, in a way. Just as Cranston went from the light comedy of “Malcolm in the Middle” to the violent drama of “Breaking Bad,” Vergara is jumping from “Modern Family,” which ended last year after 11 seasons, to a cartel drama called “Griselda.”

The six-episode miniseries, which will run on Netflix, is about Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who was known as La Madrina, the Black Widow, and the Cocaine Godmother. She was an important figure in the Miami drug wars, and she was reportedly responsible for up to 200 murders. She was a billionaire, before she was shot and killed in 2012 at the age of 69. Catherine Zeta-Jones played the role in the 2017 movie “Cocaine Godmother.”

The show is written and produced by Eric Newman, who was the showrunner on “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico.”

But, despite the presence of Newman and other “Narcos”-related people, it is not a spinoff.

