All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

Zoë Playdon (”The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes: And the Unwritten History of the Trans Experience”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Freya Marske (”A Marvellous Light”) is in conversation with Tasha Suri and Sarah MacLean at 5:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Scott Rothman (”Return of the Underwear Dragon”) reads at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . David Damrosch (”Around the World in 80 Books”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Brian Hall (“The Stone Loves The World”) is in conversation with Margot Livesey at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Seth Wickersham (”It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

TUESDAY

Advertisement

JR Ford and Vanessa Ford (”Calvin”) read in person at 4 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Michael Ignatieff (”On Consolation: Finding Solace in Dark Times”) is in conversation with Arthur Isak Applbaum at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Ruta Sepetys (”Between Shades of Gray: The Graphic Novel”) is in conversation with Laurie Halse Anderson and Andrew Donkin at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (ticket prices vary) . . . Robert A. Gross (”The Transcendentalists and Their World”) is in conversation with Lucinda Brockway at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Katharine Blake (”The Uninnocent: Notes on Violence and Mercy”) is in conversation with Meena Harris at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Sandra Lim (”The Curious Thing”) and Rajiv Mohabir (”Cutlish”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman (”All of Us Villains”) and Janella Angeles (”When Night Breaks”) read at in person at 7 p.m. at the Seaport District location of Porter Square Books (tickets are $19 for a ticket and a copy of “All of Us Villains,” or $36 for two tickets and a copy of both books) . . . Lynne Reeves (”The Dangers of an Ordinary Night”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Lana Harper (”Payback’s A Witch”) reads at 7 p.m. at Emerson College . . . Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff (”Aurora’s End”) are in conversation with Mary Hinson in person at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $19 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up, or $28 for admission and a copy of the book to be delivered) . . . Louise Erdrich (”The Sentence”) is in conversation with Ann Patchett at 8 p.m. at Porter Square Books (tickets are $29 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up or delivered).

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

Ritu Raman (”Biofabrication”) is in conversation with Jermey Matthews at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jared Ross Hardesty (”Mutiny on the Rising Sun: A Tragic Tale of Slavery, Smuggling, and Chocolate”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Alexandra Marshall (”The Silence of Your Name: The Afterlife of a Suicide”) is in conversation with Megan Marshall at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kate McIntyre (”Mad Prairie: Stories and a Novella”) is in conversation with Roxane Gay at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . K.M. Jackson (”How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days”) is in conversation with Mary Pauline Lowry at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Sharon M. Draper (”Out of My Heart”) is in conversation with Jamie Sumner at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Andrea Williams (”We Are Family”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . M. E. Sarotte (”Not One Inch: America, Russia, and the Making of Post-Cold War Stalemate”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members and $5 for non-members).

THURSDAY

Tana French (”The Searcher”) is in conversation with Gillian Flynn at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $22.50 and include a copy of the book to be delivered) . . . Joan Nockels Wilson (”The Book of Timothy: The Devil, My Brother, and Me”) is in conversation with Timothy Nockels and Michele Madigan Somerville at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Shawn Thornton and Dale Arnold (”Shawn Thornton: Fighting My Way to the Top”) read at 7 p.m. an An Unlikely Story.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Deva R. Woodly (”Reckoning: Black Lives Matter and the Democratic Necessity of Social Movements”) reads at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Shayda Kafai (”Crip Kinship: The Disability Justice & Art Activism of Sins Invalid”) is in conversation with Sami Schalk at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Rosemary Mosco (”A Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching: Getting to Know the World’s Most Misunderstood Bird”) is in conversation with Joan Walsh at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Connie Schofield-Morrison (”Stitch by Stitch: Elizabeth Hobbs Keckly Sews Her Way to Freedom”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

SATURDAY

Mary Lee Donovan (”A Hundred Thousand Welcomes”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.