At the start of Wednesday night’s show, the late night host pointed to the defeat of Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race and narrow win of Democratic Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey as bleak news for Democrats.

In a monologue where Stephen Colbert largely mocked Tuesday night election results across the nation, he identified one familiar name as a bright spot: that of Michelle Wu, the new mayor-elect of Boston.

However, Colbert noted Democrats did win some races — including mayoral elections in New York City and Boston. In New York City, Eric Adams, a former police captain, won over his Republican opponent, Curtis Sliwa. And in Boston, Wu — who ran on a progressive platform — defeated the more moderate Annissa Essaibi George, also a Democrat.

Referring to Boston as “New York’s ‘Milwaukee’,” Colbert noted the historic nature of Wu’s landslide win. She is the city’s first woman, first Asian American, and first person of color elected as mayor. He let out several “woo” cheers in celebration.

“Wu broke a 199-year streak of white male elected city leaders. So close. So close,” Colbert said. “Boston was just one year away from its white male bicentennial. Now they’ll have to cancel the parade. They already booked Jimmy Buffett and ordered that giant balloon of cargo shorts.”

While Wu was the first woman, first person of color, and first Asian American elected mayor of Boston, she is not the first person of color to serve in the office. Former city councilor Kim Janey has been acting mayor of the city since March, when Marty Walsh left to join President Biden’s administration.

Colbert also covered the defeat ofMcAuliffe by Republican Glenn Youngkin — a political newcomer who seized on divisive cultural debates to tap into the base of former president Donald Trump — in the Virginia governor’s race. That race “according to cable news [was] the most important election,” Colbert quipped.

Between McAuliffe losing in a state that President Biden carried by more than 10 percentage points just last year, along with the narrow win of Democratic Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Democrats have been sent into a state of alarm.

“So it was a disappointing night for Democrats, but Democrats are used to being disappointed,” Colbert said. “That’s why they’re changing their logo from the donkey to ‘Eeyore.’ And maybe I’m alone, but I’m not that upset. I have already endured the worst election in American history.”

He noted that in both Virginia and New Jersey, the states demonstrate a “historical pattern of electing governors in off-year elections who are from the opposite party of the sitting president.”

“It makes sense because people tend to vote more when they’re upset with the person in power. And right now that person is Joe Biden,” Colbert said. “Voting is like democracy’s Yelp review.”

Watch the full monologue below:

