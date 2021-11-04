Companies look to hire record number for holiday season

US employers are seeking a record number of seasonal workers for the holidays this year, according to global outplacement and business and executive coaching firm Challenger Gray & Christmas Inc. Challenger has tracked 939,300 seasonal hiring announcements from retailers, transportation firms, grocers, and warehousing companies, up 11 percent from the 849,350 announced last year. While the 2021 data are only through October, it’s the most since the firm began tracking direct plans in 2012, according to a report released Thursday. Large companies such as Walmart, Amazon, Target, and UPS have each announced plans to hire 100,000 or more workers to handle an expected surge in shopping during the holiday season. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

GAMING

Nintendo expects to sell fewer Switch consoles because of shortages, supply chain woes

Nintendo cut its Switch sales target in the latest response to widespread component shortages and logistics bottlenecks, which it said show no signs of easing. The Kyoto-based company is now aiming to sell 24 million units this fiscal year, down from the previous goal of 25.5 million units. Nintendo upgraded its full-year operating profit outlook to 520 billion yen ($4.6 billion) from 500 billion yen, though that is still well short of the analyst consensus estimate of 610 billion yen. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries warned Facebook and its chiefs are on course for criminal prosecution for failing to reign in the harmful effects of its platform. “Why would we give them two years to change what they can change today?” said Dorries. “Remove your harmful algorithms today and you will not be subjected — named individuals — to criminal liability and prosecution.” Dorries was speaking with members of the joint committee in charge of drafting the bill on Thursday. The UK is currently examining a draft of its Online Safety Bill, which is set to be managed by regulator Ofcom and put forward for approval next month. “I’m looking at three to six months for criminal liability,” she added. “I think it’s nonsense that platforms have been given two years to make themselves ready for what would be criminal action. They know what they’re doing wrong now.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Apple criticizes French fine for allegedly blocking resellers

Apple accused French antitrust regulators of blundering when they slapped the company with a record 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) fine for allegedly squeezing out resellers of iPads and Mac computers. Melanie Thill-Tayara, a lawyer for Apple, told judges at the Paris court of appeals that watchdogs relied on a false “theory” that the US tech giant entered into anti-competitive agreements with two wholesalers, hurting premium resellers of non-iPhone products and unfairly favoring its own stores and website. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CELLPHONES

T-Mobile offers free year of Paramount+

T-Mobile US will offer a free year of the Paramount+ streaming service under an agreement with ViacomCBS, extending the mobile carrier’s effort to attract new customers through giveaways. The service will be made available to both T-Mobile and Sprint subscribers on regular monthly plans, as well as any of its home Internet consumers, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier said. The service begins Nov.9 and is open to both new and existing Paramount+ subscribers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUCTIONS

Marie Antionette’s bracelet, Kobe Bryant’s Nikes go under the hammer

A diamond bracelet that once belonged to France’s Marie Antoinette and a sapphire-and-diamond brooch with matching ear clips that once dangled from a Russian grand duchess are among the featured items in auctions of jewelry and other collectibles next week in Geneva. Also going under the hammer in the lakeside Swiss city will be a pair of high-top Nike sneakers from the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard who died in a helicopter crash in California last year. The blue, white and gold Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 basketball shoes are expected to fetch up to 35,000 Swiss francs (about$38,000) during a Nov. 11 sale at Sotheby’s. Bryant wore the sneakers in a March 17, 2004, victory over the LA Clippers, according to the auction house. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

CREDIT CARDS

Capitol One enters the high-priced credit card market

Capital One is officially entering the fray for affluent travelers. The credit-card giant debuted a new travel-focused card called Venture X on Thursday. The $395-a-year credit card — which will initially come with a 100,000-mile sign-up bonus as long as a minimum spending requirement is met — could challenge popular airline and hotel cards along with American Express’ Platinum card or JPMorgan Chase’s Sapphire Reserve. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota on the rebound

Toyota posted quarterly operating profit well above estimates, raised its annual outlook, and unveiled a 150 billion yen ($1.3 billion) share buyback, reflecting confidence that it can ramp up output to meet strong demand for cars after parts shortages disrupted production. Shares in the world’s biggest automaker by sales volume rose after it forecast operating profit of 2.8 trillion yen for the fiscal year through March, up from 2.5 trillion yen announced in August. Analysts are expecting, on average, 3 trillion yen. For the latest July-September quarter, Toyota reported operating profit of 750 billion yen, exceeding the 553 billion yen projected by analysts. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FOOD

Record high prices worldwide

Global food costs jumped last month, extending a march toward a record and piling more inflationary pressure on consumers and governments. A United Nations index tracking staples from wheat to vegetable oils climbed 3 percent to a fresh decade high in October, threatening even higher grocery bills for households that have already been strained by the pandemic. That could also add to central banks’ inflation worries and risks worsening global hunger that’s at a multiyear high. Bad weather hit harvests around the world this year, freight costs soared, and labor shortages have roiled the food supply chain from farms to supermarkets. An energy crisis has also proved a headache, forcing vegetable greenhouses to go dark. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHONE SERVICE

AT&T and Verizon delay 5G service over FAA concerns with aircraft interference

AT&T and Verizon will delay their rollout of fast 5G service on some airwaves after US aviation regulators raised concerns it might interfere with aircraft electronics, federal officials said. The companies confirmed the 30-day delay to Jan. 5. The carriers’ move followed a warning the FAA issued to aviators on Tuesday that “action might be required to address potential interference with sensitive aircraft electronics” from new service on the airwaves in question, known as the C-band. The 5G spectrum is near radio signals used by radar altimeters, devices that measure how close an aircraft is to the ground. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates fall, but could be on the way up again

Mortgage rates fell for the first time in a month, but their upward march is expected to continue. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average fell to 3.09 percent. It was 3.14 percent a week ago and 2.78 percent a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.35 percent. It was 2.37 percent a week ago and 2.32 percent a year ago. — WASHINGTON POST