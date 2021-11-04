It also lowered its vaccine production forecast for this year to between 700 million and 800 million doses, at the full 100 microgram dose used for the initial two shots.

Cambridge biotech Moderna shares declined 11 percent in premarket trading after it said vaccine sales would be between $15 billion and $18 billion in 2021. Previously, the company had said it had signed agreements for $20 billion in anticipated 2021 vaccine sales.

Moderna jolted the market with sales and earnings that badly missed analysts’ estimates as it lowered its forecast for 2021 Covid-19 vaccine sales in a third quarter performance that put it further behind vaccine rivals Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.

In a statement, Moderna said longer lead times for international orders may shift some deliveries into 2022. The company cited a “temporary impact” as it attempts to expand its capacity to fill and finish vaccine vials.

The subpar performance comes as Moderna is vying with Covid-19 vaccine rivals Pfizer and BioNTech in a race to lock in orders for booster shots for next year. Earlier this week, Pfizer raised its full-year 2021 forecast for Covid vaccine sales to $36 billion and said it expected to sell $29 billion worth of the partners’ vaccine in 2022.

Moderna also said its board of directors had authorized a share buyback program of up to $1 billion over a two-year period.

For the third quarter Moderna reported revenue of $5 billion and diluted earnings per share of $7.70, well below analyst expectations. Not all the news was bad. Moderna said it now has $17 billion of signed vaccine orders for 2022, and expects sales in the range of $17 billion to $22 billion.

While well below Pfizer’s Covid sales forecast, that would still make Moderna’s vaccine one of the best selling drug products in the world next year.