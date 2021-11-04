Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said the supply chain for the firm’s first commercial product became “more complex” as the international rollout continued, affecting deliveries of the messenger RNA vaccine.

The company now projects sales of $15 billion to $18 billion worldwide instead of the $20 billion previously estimated. Moderna expects to deliver 700 million to 800 million doses for the year, compared with earlier projections of 800 million to 1 billion.

Shares of Moderna plummeted more than 17 percent Thursday morning after the Cambridge biotech said it expects that sales of its blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine this year could fall as much as $5 billion short of earlier forecasts.

“We’ve increased deliveries to many countries around the world,” he told analysts in a third-quarter earnings call. “At the beginning of the year, we supplied to just a few large countries.”

Nonetheless, the company is still enjoying spectacular success as a result of its vaccine, for which the federal government provided nearly $10 billion in taxpayer funds for research and development and for advanced purchases.

The 11-year-old company’s net income for the third quarter was $3.3 billion, compared with a net loss of $233 million for the same period in 2020. Revenue rose to $4.97 billion from $157 million a year earlier. Moderna recorded earnings of $7.70 a share, compared with a loss of 59 cents a share in last year’s third quarter.

In another sign of the company’s remarkable growth, Moderna now has 2,400 employees, double its total from a year ago.

Still, the disappointing third-quarter earnings report contrasted with a better than expected performance in the same period for its rival Pfizer. The New York-based pharmaceutical giant said Tuesday that it had sold $13 billion worth of its mRNA vaccine in the third quarter, surpassing a $10.9 billion FactSet analyst consensus projection reported by Barron’s.

Pfizer was the first drug maker to receive federal authorization for a COVID booster shot and for vaccination of teenagers and children. Although Moderna’s booster was cleared on Oct. 20, Pfizer’s vaccine remains the only one available in the US for people under 18 years old.

During the earnings call, Bancel and other Pfizer expressed confidence that Moderna’s vaccine will ultimately be cleared for teenagers and younger children despite a recent decision by the Food and Drug Administration to delay completion of its review until at least January. The FDA wants to analyze emerging international data on the risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that has occurred in rare instances in people who received one of an mRNA vaccine.

Moderna president Stephen Hoge said the FDA was “being diligent and appropriately conservative” for holding off. But he said that emerging data indicates that myocarditis remains a small risk for Moderna vaccine recipients and is elevated only for males 18 to 24 years old, not younger recipients. He said Pfizer got its vaccine authorized for people in the US under 18 because “of a function of timing,” with the elevated risk only emerging after regulators had acted.

Hoge said he expects COVID-19, which has killed more than 5 million people worldwide, will continue to follow the course of other respiratory viruses, causing waves of illness next year as new variants surface, but becoming a seasonal endemic disease in 2023. At that point, he said, Moderna expects to market its vaccine primarily to people at high risk for serious illness and adults older than 65.

Moderna has drawn sharp criticism for supplying its shots almost exclusively to wealthy nations, keeping poorer countries waiting while reaping billions of dollars in profits. On Thursday, protestors dressed as characters from the Netflix series “Squid Games” protested outside the company’s headquarters.

The African Union recently announced plans to buy up to 110 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine in a deal arranged in part by the White House. But critics of the firm say most low-income countries have yet to obtain any doses and that the company refuses to share information that would enable other manufacturers to make its vaccine.

















