Online shoppers turned away from Boston-based Wayfair in the third quarter, as the company’s sales dropped to $3.1 billion, down 19 percent from a year earlier.

The drop also pushed Wayfair into the red, as it lost $78 million in the quarter, compared to a profit of $173 million in the third quarter of 2020.

E-commerce boomed during the pandemic, as people shopped more on their computers with stores and workplaces closed. But in the fall, with more destinations reopened, Wayfair and other online stores suffered. Amazon’s third-quarter sales grew only 15 percent in the third quarter, the smallest increase since 2015, for example.