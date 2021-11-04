Online shoppers turned away from Boston-based Wayfair in the third quarter, as the company’s sales dropped to $3.1 billion, down 19 percent from a year earlier.
The drop also pushed Wayfair into the red, as it lost $78 million in the quarter, compared to a profit of $173 million in the third quarter of 2020.
E-commerce boomed during the pandemic, as people shopped more on their computers with stores and workplaces closed. But in the fall, with more destinations reopened, Wayfair and other online stores suffered. Amazon’s third-quarter sales grew only 15 percent in the third quarter, the smallest increase since 2015, for example.
Advertisement
“As various geographies reopened post-pandemic, consumers naturally shifted some spend towards travel and entertainment and from e-commerce towards brick and mortar,” Wayfair CEO and cofounder Niraj Shah said in a statement. “Demand and interest in the home remains resilient, but it will take a few more quarters for our growth — and e-commerce growth in general — to get back to normal.”
The results fell short of Wall Street analysts, who expected sales of more than $3.2 billion on average. Wayfair’s stock price, which had previously gained 19 percent this year, lost 7 percent in pre-market trading on Thursday morning.
The company also is suffering from several other economic shocks of COVID-19. Clogged ports of entry and supply-chain woes are delaying deliveries of furniture ordered by Wayfair customers, and rising costs of raw materials are hitting the prices of goods the company sells.
Wayfair, which also sells home goods under the brand names Perigold, Allmodern, and Joss & Main, relies on more than 16,000 suppliers around the world to manufacture the items it sells.
Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.