On a national level, the ethical breaches of companies like Facebook have sharply turned progressives against the tech titans, drawing the ire of those including Wu’s mentor, Senator Elizabeth Warren. On a local level, where jobs are a priority and the need to keep citizens safe is paramount, the lure of big tech jobs, gig worker rights, and surveillance technologies are important issues to watch.

The answer comes at an interesting time for progressives, such as Wu, and their relationship with big tech and other key constituents.

As the dust settles on Michelle Wu’s mayoral victory, one question (among many) emerges: What will a Wu administration mean for Boston-area tech and innovation?

In the Wu administration, business tensions will likely play out with Amazon. The e-commerce giant, with ex-city employees on payroll, continues to expand in the area and offers many high-paying tech jobs. But its treatment of warehouse workers, contributions to wage inequality, and polarizing national profile make it harder for a politician like Wu, who champions equality and the working class, to attract business without alienating her base.

At the moment, the clues make it hard to read what Wu will actually do. In an interview with the Globe over the summer, she clearly positioned herself against expanding Amazon warehouses in the city.

But as it relates to tax incentives to lure big tech businesses downtown, it’s somewhat murky. In a recent statement to the Boston Business Journal, Wu said tax incentives should be used “in limited circumstances,” adding that any use of government funds to lure businesses into the city should “come with requirements including wage standards and diversity targets for hiring.”

What those standards are, how much money would be allocated for incentives, and how receptive the business community will be toward housing and wage inequality provisions remain to be seen.

The area of surveillance technology, meanwhile, is easier to predict. Wu was vocal as city councilor about needing to safeguard citizens from invasive surveillance tech, including gunshot detection devices, license plate readers, and social-media monitoring software.

Last month, a law sponsored by Wu passed. It requires council oversight on the use, funding, and acquisition of certain surveillance technology purchases, as well as establishing prohibitions on sharing student information to law enforcement in non-emergency cases.

“We need clear safeguards in place to ensure that the surveillance technologies used by the city are deployed with transparency, public accountability, and democratic oversight,” she said in a statement.

But what remains to be seen is if she will go further and ban more forms of surveillance technology, similar to the facial recognition ban Boston passed last year.

All the while, there looms a fierce, and costly, battle in Massachusetts over the rights of gig workers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. Though the issue — which involves gig workers’ labor classification and the rights they are owed — will play out statewide, Wu’s progressive base will likely be called upon. Her progressive followers, key for any fight against Uber and Lyft-backed efforts to classify workers as contractors, would be crucial in tipping the scales. Will she marshal their support?

Wu will need to manage these decisions while building relationships with leaders across tech, finance, health care, and academia as she establishes priorities for her administration, which may include climate, transportation, housing, diversity, and workforce training.

But while the realities of governing become apparent, first things first: she needs a team.

Pranshu Verma can be reached at pranshu.verma@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pranshuverma_.