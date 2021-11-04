The footwear and apparel company moved its 450 local employees into the 150,000-square foot office over the summer, said Bob Philion, CEO of Puma North America. Like so many other white-collar companies, it’s still navigating the return to in-person work after many months of being remote. In this case, they’re also navigating the integration of two offices, a corporate and sales office in suburban Westford, and the product and design hub in downtown Boston.

This week, in a different world, it’s ready to take the wraps off the place.

Two-plus years ago, before COVID-19 threw the concept of offices into question, Puma announced plans to consolidate two Boston-area locations into a single North American headquarters, in a building under construction at Assembly Row in Somerville.

The reasons to do that still make sense, said Philion. Bringing sales and design teams together under the same roof will help Puma stay ahead of the curve in a fashion-oriented business where trends can change overnight.

President and CEO of Puma North America Bob Philion. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“We’re passing batons constantly between what’s happening at the retail level and what we’re coming up with for products,” he said. “We chase teenagers in this industry. Speed is really important.”

But the new building doesn’t mean the company is ordering everyone back in full time.

Puma has adopted a hybrid model, Philion said, with most people working three days in the office and two days at home, though it varies by department and specific job. Flexibility has proven quite valuable over the last 18 months, and that likely won’t change. At the same time, he noted, Puma makes and sells a physical product, and there’s value in being able to touch and feel the stuff, too.

“At the end of the day we’re a product marketing company,” he said. “We make shoes and apparel.”

The exterior of the Puma headquarters is lit up by a video display. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

As for the office itself, the pandemic didn’t change the bones of the place. It’s still five stories, with all the bells and whistles of a modern, collaborative workspace. But Puma did use the time — including a six-month delay — to rethink some of the details, from adding touchless paper towel dispensers in the bathrooms to amping up AV capabilities for video meetings to redesigning common spaces to allow for more social distancing.

“We had these long tables with four seats right in the middle,” Philion said. “That’s a different table now. And we put the seats at the end.”

But mostly, Philion said, the pandemic prompted Puma to think more about the purpose of the office. It was always intended to be a way to spark creative energy by bringing people together. If anything, that’s even more the case now.

“We want to use the office as a tool for our company,” he said. “Rather than just a place to house the work, how can it be a tool for collaboration and creativity.”

A staircase leads to the cafeteria in the new Puma headquarters in Somerville. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Workspaces in the Puma headquarters, a mid-rise on Grand Union Boulevard, are casual and contemporary. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

One of the Puma headquarters' two outdoor decks. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

