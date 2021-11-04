Andino was among 15 Janitronics Building Services employees who were let go for a second time last month, along with 55 who had their hours cut. In all, about a quarter of the 2,100 union janitors working at downtown Boston office buildings before the pandemic are still unemployed — or unemployed again — as the people who work in those buildings continue to stay home.

Less than three months after Andino went back to work at 200 Clarendon, formerly known as the John Hancock Tower, he was laid off again.

Fifteen months after losing his cleaning job at Boston’s tallest skyscraper, Elmer Andino was finally called back to work in July. The spread of COVID-19 had emptied out office buildings around the country in the spring of 2020, and when companies finally started reopening their doors this past summer, the buildings slowly came back to life. Then the Delta variant roared in, and the expected post-Labor Day surge of office workers never materialized.

Andino, 45, had spent a long, lonely year in his subsidized apartment in the Fenway, getting sick with COVID, worrying about the bills piling up and not being able to send as much money to his family in El Salvador. His anxiety was so high he started taking medication. But when he went back to work in July, he felt hopeful. Andino, who has a Green Card, started making plans to visit his wife and children and eventually bring them back to Boston.

But being laid off again has thrown him into a tailspin. His unemployment insurance long gone, he’s earning what he can by making restaurant deliveries on his bicycle. His wife is having surgery in December and he has no money for a plane ticket home.

“You feel desperation,” he said, speaking in Spanish through an interpreter. “I thought that was all behind me.”

This whiplash is distressing an already stressed-out group of workers, said union leader Roxana Rivera, of 32BJ Service Employees International Union District 615. Many of the janitorial staff are part of Black and Latino communities hit hard by COVID, she said. Cleaners getting called back to work, where they make more than $20 an hour and have health insurance, vacation time, and a pension, just as extended unemployment benefits came to an end was a welcome reprieve.

Janitronics had originally planned to lay off 70 workers in late September, with just a few days’ notice, according to the union. But 32BJ pushed back, and the contractor delayed the cuts by a week and kept most of the workers on part time, shifting some away from empty finance and insurance headquarters in downtown Boston to busier biotech and pharmaceutical buildings in Cambridge.

Dagoberto Aybar, 55, had just settled back into his old job when his hours were cut. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Still, Rivera worries the last-minute adjustments will continue as the employment landscape continues to shift, with some companies delaying their office returns to January, or later.

“These are not day laborers,” she said. “How workers are treated through [this] process matters.”

Janitronics is cutting back its workforce in response to reductions by property manager and owner Boston Properties, which is dealing with tenants looking to pay less for cleaning and other services because they’re using the building less, Rivera said. Currently, downtown office space is only about 20-25 percent occupied, according to industry estimates. But that doesn’t mean there’s only 25 percent as much cleaning to be done. Janitors note that they still have to walk through the entire workspace to find trash cans that need emptying and conference tables that need to be wiped down. The offices may be less dirty than they used to be, but kitchens and bathrooms and floors still have to be scrubbed no matter how many people use them.

And, depending on how many office employees show up on a given day, the workload is unpredictable, Rivera noted. Even when companies are fully open again, this uncertainty will likely continue as office employees work from home more often.

Janitronics and Boston Properties did not respond to requests for comment. Bain Capital, which occupies the floors where Andino works, said it has not asked for concessions from Boston Properties but declined to comment further.

Dagoberto Aybar, 55, had just settled back into his old job, working nights cleaning Ernst & Young offices at 200 Clarendon, when his hours were cut. He now leaves at 11 p.m. instead of 2:30 a.m., he said, but has to cover the same amount of territory he did before.

“I do in five hours what I used to do in eight,” he said, speaking in Spanish through a translator. Originally, Aybar said, he had been instructed to clean an even larger area as a part-timer than he had working full time. But fewer people in the office doesn’t necessarily mean less work: Regardless of how many people use the bathrooms, he noted, they still have to be cleaned.

The reduction to part-time status means Aybar is losing his health insurance, but he’s more worried about not being able to support his parents in the Dominican Republic. “The medicines I pay for are essential for [my mother] so she doesn’t go through life in pain,” he said. “I can’t let them suffer.”

The pandemic is causing a cultural shift in how often some work needs to be done in person, if at all, said Dania Francis, an economics professor at the University of Massachusetts Boston. And this is having a ripple effect on service workers, many of them immigrants and people of color, whose livelihoods depend on the whiter, more higher-paid employees who normally work in downtown offices. The state’s unemployment rate is 11 percent for Latinos and for 9 percent for Black workers, compared to 5.7 percent for whites.

The roller coaster of “yes, everything’s going to be OK— no, everything’s not going to be OK” that happened over the summer is having a much greater impact on service workers than office employees, Francis said.

“It’s definitely a tale of two, or more, pandemic economies,” she said. “It seems like just another hit that serves to exacerbate the inequality.”

Rivera, at 32BJ, knows that even when the pandemic recedes, hybrid work is likely here to stay. She just wants to be sure that everyone affected by the change is taken into account. “I don’t want these workers to be forgotten in all of this,” she said.

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.