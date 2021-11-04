It was the first Delta flight out of Worcester since the airline suspended service here during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, all three commercial airlines serving Worcester deserted the city during the pandemic. Back then, the airport’s TSA checkpoint was screening an average of 14 passengers a day. But unlike the old days, when airlines left Worcester Regional and never came back, JetBlue, American, and Delta have all returned.

WORCESTER — Skimming through decades of newspaper and magazine archives, it’s a wonder that Worcester Regional Airport managed to navigate through so many bumpy decades, let alone reach its 75th anniversary. But on Monday afternoon, the tiny airport scored another small victory when a Delta Air Lines flight lifted off the runway, headed to LaGuardia.

Could the airport’s fortunes be turning? Local officials are hoping that the more than $100 million invested in the airport over the past decade could at long last make Worcester a viable competitor against Rhode Island T.F. Green in Providence and Manchester-Boston in New Hampshire. They would also like to see the airport finally help relieve congestion at Logan, something that’s long been discussed.

“Worcester is a very viable secondary airport, especially with the updates that have been made,” said Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis, who sits on the board of Massport. “Worcester represents a very small percentage of the airport passengers in Massachusetts. We’re talking 1 percent of our general passenger load. But Worcester is a bigger part of the discussion at Massport than it would appear on the face of things. It’s very much part of our future.”

Perhaps the most important investment that’s been made is a new $32 million Category III landing system that enables flights to land in low visibility. Bad weather has always plagued Worcester Regional and the new landing system, plus new snow clearing equipment, has made a significant difference, according to Andrew Davis, the airport’s director since 2008.

But this is Worcester Regional we’re talking about. It’s an airport that’s had almost as many starts, stops, and flops as there are hills in Worcester. The city’s first attempt at an airport, called Whittall Field, was built on a hill in North Grafton in 1927 and drew the ire of neighbors who complained about the din of planes. It closed “indefinitely” in 1930 and declared bankruptcy in 1937.

At Worcester Regional Airport in 1949. Worcester Historical Museum

Its replacement, Worcester Regional Airport (first named Worcester Municipal Airport), opened in May 1946 on Tatnuck Hill. The airport expanded into a $1 million colonial-style terminal building to great fanfare in 1954. Despite looking “like a giant Friendly’s,” Davis joked, Worcester Regional thrived from the 1950s through the 1980s. Worcester’s manufacturing magnates, business commuters, and local leisure travelers used the airport. Families came to watch planes depart. By the late 1980s it was serving 340,000 passengers annually.

“When I was a kid I flew out of there in the early 1950s on a DC-3 on Mohawk airlines. For me, as a kid, it was kind of a cool thing to do,” said Don Lennerton Jr., chairman of the Leicester Historical Commission and an unofficial historian of the airport. “Or we would just go up and watch the planes. The airport was important to Central Massachusetts.”

Representatives of Mohawk Airlines at "Wings and Wheels" day at Worcester Regional Airport in 1966. Massport

But airline deregulation, the 1990 recession, rising fuel costs, and the shifting fortunes of Central Massachusetts all conspired to bring down the airport. Continental, Northwest, Delta, US Airways, United, and Pan Am all left Worcester by the 1990s and early 2000s.

The Colonial-style building was replaced by a modern terminal in 1993, but it did not bring the passengers back.

“Let the honesty begin here: Worcester Regional Airport has no future,” wrote Globe columnist Adrian Walker in a scathing 2003 column. “Obviously it is not going to be a commercial airport. It has not thrived as a cargo airport either.”

There were some lean years when Walker’s words began ringing prophetic. In 2007, the airport served only 891 passengers. It is located in the second most populous county in Massachusetts, in the second largest city in New England. But that advantage never guaranteed success for the oft beleaguered airport. Massport took over control of the airport from the city in 2010, hoping to use its connections to restore commercial service. Its first win was JetBlue in 2013.

“Before JetBlue came in 2013, we had gone a couple of years with no commercial airline service,” said Davis, who has worked at the airport since 2008. “We had some quiet years.”

But think of Worcester Regional Airport as the Gloria Gaynor of small airports. It seems that no matter what was thrown in its path — deserted runways, an empty terminal, frequent bad weather — it always roared back with a disco chorus of “Oh no, not I, I will survive.”

In 2016, Worcester Regional Airport was serviced by only one commercial airline — Jet Blue — and ran two flights to Florida each day. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff/file

Survival mode for Worcester Regional began with the arrival of JetBlue in 2013. Massport offered the airline $500,000 in concessions to lure it to Central Massachusetts. Airlines like to see load factors of roughly 80 percent and JetBlue’s flights from Worcester to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando were nearly making the cut, so the airline stuck around. JetBlue’s success with Worcester resulted in the arrival of American Airlines in 2018 and Delta in 2019.

Three major airlines offering daily flights to New York, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Philadelphia, and Detroit was what Worcester desperately needed. In 2019, Worcester Regional served nearly 200,000 passengers. It’s a milestone that’s not quite the 340,000 of its salad days, but a far cry from the days of serving under 10,000 passengers annually.

A passenger walked through the terminal at Worcester Regional Airport on. Nov. 1. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Make no mistake. The small airport still feels deserted much of the time and, according to Massport, it has yet to turn a profit. But it has some massive advantages over Logan that may help continued growth. The airport is offering free parking through the end of the year. It’s so small that you can park, walk to the terminal, check in, and then clear security, all in about 10 minutes. By 2021 standards, it’s nothing short of remarkable.

According to Davis, Worcester can handle double the high of 340,000 passengers a year, and if need be can easily expand into the 1,300 acres it owns around the airport. That’s something the very water- and landlocked Logan could never do.

According to Tim Murray, former lieutenant governor under Deval Patrick and head of the Worcester Chamber of Commerce, Massport has been able to leverage the battle between JetBlue and Delta at Logan into a win for Worcester Regional.

“Clearly airlines are looking to grow and expand at Logan, and we’re looking for some of that expansion to happen through Worcester,” Murray said. “During the course of those conversations, we can say ‘Hey, we want to help you expand and grow here at Logan, but we need your help in Worcester. And let’s find out some ways that makes sense. I think JetBlue is a good example of that with the Fort Lauderdale and Orlando flights. By all reports, JetBlue was very happy with those flights. Massport was able to use those numbers in subsequent conversations with Delta and American.”

Massport is still working at courting additional airlines to come to Worcester, while also working on persuading people who live in the area to fly out of Worcester. Davis said most of the 660,000 people in the Worcester area flew out of Logan. The 2 million or so people in the wider area surrounding the airport, referred to as the catchment area, also flew out of Logan. But in order to get those people to fly out of Worcester, the airport needs more options, and for airlines to add more routes, they need more passengers.

“You know the old adage ‘If you build it, they will come’? Well, we have built it, and people need to use it,” Evangelidis said. “The two important words are ‘Fly Worcester,’ and we continue to beat that drum. The more we use it, and the higher the passenger loads are, the more likely the chance that new airlines will come, or the airlines that are here will extend service.”

Meanwhile, the investments in the airport continue. The latest is a $2.1 million expansion at the northern end of Taxiway B. The hope, the same hope with all investments at Worcester Regional, is eventually more planes will be using that taxiway in the very near future.

Inside the original terminal of Worcester Regional Airport in the 1940s. Massport

Santa at Worcester Regional Airport in 1951. Massport

Crowd at Worcester Regional Airport, Nov. 9, 1950. Worcester Historical Museum

The terminal at Worcester Regional Airport in the late 1950s/early 1960s. Massport

President Barack Obama waved from Air Force One as he arrived at Worcester Regional Airport on June 11, 2014. He was there to deliver the commencement address at Worcester Technical High School. Steven Senne/Associated Press/file

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.