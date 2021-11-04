Openings: James Beard Best Chef Northeast Karen Akunowicz from South Boston’s Fox & the Knife opens her second restaurant, Bar Volpe (170 Broadway), on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Buy fresh pasta, sauces, and cheeses in a glass-encased shop at the center of the restaurant, or sit down for a southern Italian menu of wood-fired seafood; homemade pasta; and Sardinian paella. The restaurant has 110 seats and a 25-seat bar.

“I love Boston; it’s my home. The success I’ve been privileged to enjoy is largely due to this great city and the people who live here,” she said in a release. “We love our neighbors and really wanted to open another restaurant in the area, to give back to a community that has given so much to us. The idea of offering a Southern counterpart to the Northern Italian fare we serve at Fox & the Knife has been in my head and heart for so long, and I’m excited to be making this a reality.”