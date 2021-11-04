Openings: James Beard Best Chef Northeast Karen Akunowicz from South Boston’s Fox & the Knife opens her second restaurant, Bar Volpe (170 Broadway), on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Buy fresh pasta, sauces, and cheeses in a glass-encased shop at the center of the restaurant, or sit down for a southern Italian menu of wood-fired seafood; homemade pasta; and Sardinian paella. The restaurant has 110 seats and a 25-seat bar.
“I love Boston; it’s my home. The success I’ve been privileged to enjoy is largely due to this great city and the people who live here,” she said in a release. “We love our neighbors and really wanted to open another restaurant in the area, to give back to a community that has given so much to us. The idea of offering a Southern counterpart to the Northern Italian fare we serve at Fox & the Knife has been in my head and heart for so long, and I’m excited to be making this a reality.”
Visit daily from 4:30 p.m.
In Watertown, The Don’s BBQ has opened in the former Strip-T’s space (93 School St.), serving Texas-style brisket, pulled pork, hush puppies, and nachos cooked by Sebastian “The Don” DiFelice. Enjoy meaty marvels from 11 a.m. daily.
Crowdfunding: Bow Market’s Buenas Empanadas is eyeing a second location at the Charles River Speedway in Brighton (525 Western Ave.) This location will be called Buenas Aisle, a grocery-bar with grab-and-go Buenas favorites and South American wines. Fans can contribute to their $35,000 crowdfunding campaign through www.numarket.co/buenas.
Maria Rondeau and JuanMa Calderon have similar crowdsourcing plans in Cambridge. The pair owns Celeste in Somerville’s Union Square and will hopefully launch Peruvian restaurant La Royal (221 Concord Ave.) — the name’s a nod to their home on nearby Royal Ave. — with crowdfunding support from NuMarket. They aim to open this winter.
“We live on Royal Ave., where we started cooking at home many years ago, opening our doors to friends and friends of friends for home-cooked dinners around a communal table; this experiment led to Celeste, and now we’re excited to carry on closer to home,” Rondeau says. Visit app.numarket.co/c/la-royal and www.laroyalcambridge.com for more.
