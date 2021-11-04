Q. I have been married to my loving husband for almost six years. We have a young child and are very happy! My husband is extremely attractive and he still desires me, and after having my son, I feel less than desirable. We have a very healthy sex life — quality not quantity.

I have a secret though — I very much want to have that with a woman. I just know in my heart of hearts I’m bisexual. I never really experienced being with a woman. I’m in my 30s now and I know myself more. I would be open to different experiences that might include my husband (if that’s the only way to act on what I want without excluding him), but I don’t know if I could handle him having experiences with another woman, so I don’t think it’s a good idea. I know it sounds selfish.

He is my best friend and I can’t imagine my life without him, so I may just bury this with me. Is that the right thing to do?

Advertisement

MY SECRET

A. There’s a difference between “burying” a desire and not acting on it in real life. You can have an active fantasy life without changing the boundaries of your marriage.

Basically, it sounds like you’d rather keep things as they are instead of asking for a more open marriage that allows you to have new experiences. You seem to know that you (and your husband) wouldn’t be comfortable with the possible aftermath, and that’s OK. It’s good you’ve thought it through.

I think this is more about grieving all the experiences you don’t get to have in life. You pick a path and it means skipping another, most of the time. Instead of thinking about these fantasies with sadness and longing forever, you can get to a place of acceptance, where you’re thrilled with the life you chose, and the other stuff is what you think about when bored, dreaming, or journaling (if that’s something you do).

Advertisement

It might help to talk to your husband about his own fantasies. Not to make you jealous, but to remind you that everyone has them. It would be nice to feel like you make these choices (as opposed to sacrifices) together, and that if things need to change over time, you could talk about that too.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I disagree with Meredith on this one. This isn’t about “grieving a path” and not acting on fantasies. If you think you are bisexual, you can’t just sweep that part of you under the rug and hope that by not rocking the boat in your marriage that everyone stays happy. You’re going to be the unhappy one. If you want to explore your sexuality, you’re going to have to talk to your husband.

SURFERROSA





You made a deal with your husband when you got married, that you would be faithful to him. If you want to change the terms of the contract, you’re going to have to talk to him.

SEENITTOO





^ ”You made a deal with your husband when you got married, that you would be faithful to him.” Maybe and maybe not. You’re assuming that was part of their vows. It may not have been, not everyone uses the traditional vows.

Advertisement

THATGUYINRI





The only advice I can give you is that you going for something that you nonetheless consider off-limits to your husband is not an option. It’s unfair, selfish, and uncaring. A good place to start is with a therapist who can work with you on why you feel undesirable.

BIGSIGH





You may think you are special, but this is a typical problem in a marriage that is six years old, with a young kid, etc. Seems like it might have become a bit of a thought-obsession issue with you. A therapist could help you reframe it. But pick a good one. Not one that encourages you to blow up your life for a fantasy. Don’t do that.

MARYORRHODA





Sex is only one part of a marriage. If it’s otherwise solid and happy, and you can’t imagine life without this person, well, you wouldn’t be the first person to keep their fantasies to themselves for the sake of not rocking the boat.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.