Favorite vacation destination? Avalon, N.J. From the time I was in the womb, I spent the start of every summer with my extended family on the beach in Avalon. My aunts worked there in the summer; my uncle was a lifeguard. I am the oldest of 12 grandchildren and we so looked forward to the first two weeks in June, living on the beach block of Seven Mile Island.

While working for three years (2016-’19) as a reporter for New England Sports Network, Kacie McDonnell, a Pennsylvania native, fell in love with the region. So when she returned recently to shoot segments of her show “Mansion Global,” which airs Tuesday nights on Fox Business Network and takes viewers inside some of the country’s most lavish real estate listings, McDonnell said she was thrilled to be back. “Those three years were the most amazing career years — from the people I worked with, the people I worked for, the teams I covered while I was there. . . . I mean the Patriots won two Super Bowls while I was there and the Red Sox won a World Series championship,” said McDonnell, 31, in a recent phone call from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where she was filming a “Mansion Global” segment. While in Massachusetts, McDonnell and her team showcased three properties: mansions in Wellesley and Allston, and a penthouse on Commonwealth Avenue in the Back Bay. One of the three will be highlighted on the show at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 9). “More often than not, we will meet the owners, or the realtors will tell us about the owners, and the stories are just so inspiring,” she said. “We’ve had homeowners who have told us stories about how their grandparents emigrated here decades ago and how they built these companies from nothing. … It’s the American dream and we get to showcase these monuments that they’ve built from their successes, from their dreams.” Also on the dream front, McDonnell, a native of Pottsville, Pa., is in the midst of planning her dream New Year’s Eve wedding to Eric Hosmer, a first baseman for the San Diego Padres. We caught up with McDonnell, who splits her time between homes in San Diego and in the Fort Lauderdale area, where she lives with her fiancé and their cat, Phil, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Vacations are for carb loading. Any pasta on the menu or any dish that smells amazing. We have a family joke: “Is it red and liquid?” — referring to wine — if so, I’ll take it … especially [if it’s] from Napa or Tuscany.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? Slovakia. My great-grandmother immigrated from Slovakia to the United States alone at the age of 16. My grandfather visited there many times and I’d love nothing more than to carry on that legacy . . . retrace their steps and visit family that I’ve never met before.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? I would say my cat but I have to fly all over the country for work and all of the airlines — every one of them — has declared a war on cats as emotional support animals, so Phil stays being the man of the house and I stay being a terrible flyer.

Aisle or window? Window always. I’m still semi-nimble and can usually manage to parkour over unsuspecting, sleeping aisle occupiers without waking them en route to the restroom. But then again … I also made an everlasting vow to be the keeper of the window shade. Not everyone nor just anyone can carry the weight of . . . being puppet master of the shade. I believe that 99.9999 percent of the time it must remain closed. No further questions. Thank you.

Favorite childhood travel memory? After a full day on the beach with all of my cousins, we’d head back to the house and wash up for dinner. But before dinner, my grandmother would help us put out a huge appetizer spread. She called it “happy hour” — no alcohol — and it was so much fun to be in the kitchen with her.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Mimosas. But I don’t feel any guilt.

Best travel tip? Overpack, over-tan, overindulge, over-plan — and cancel after overindulgence.

JULIET PENNINGTON