Q. My boyfriend of five months is very social and outgoing. He has a dynamic personality due to his career as a DJ and having spent years in the restaurant industry.

While out to dinner with me, my boyfriend said to the waitress, “I love your face” when she brought out the appetizer, and then again when she brought out our meals. They exchanged banter relating to food, cooking, and even music and recent concerts. (We were the only patrons in the small restaurant.) I felt he was sending flirtatious vibes and she was sending them right back. She came up to me privately and asked if we were “friends.” She then asked if I was married and told me I was “pretty.”

My boyfriend denied he was flirting and said, “It’s just my personality to be super friendly. . . . It’s not like I wanted to have sex with her.” Is it his personality or was he flirting in front of my face and disrespecting me big-time?

– Disrespected

A. Yes, at the very least, he was engaging with someone else right in front of your face. Was he disrespecting you? Maybe not intentionally.

He should be interested to know, though, that his actions made you uncomfortable. He should also pay attention to the fact that his friendliness was noticed by the server. Clearly, she thought she might be getting hit on. You weren’t the only one to misread his vibes.

I think the next conversation with your boyfriend about this issue should be less about his intentions and personality, and more about whether he can understand why you felt uneasy. Also, this wasn’t some random party where he was talking to a stranger. He said “I love your face” to someone who was at work. Can he think about why that’s its own issue?

This doesn’t have to be a fight about disrespect. A good start is knowing that he can listen and understand. If he doesn’t allow for discussion or he says this is just who he is, you might not be the person who needs to date the DJ.

–Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Whatever it was, it made you uncomfortable. The issue isn’t that he may have flirted—it’s that you two weren’t on the same page. You might be incompatible. TERMINATER5

I imagine the letter writer was not the only one who was uncomfortable. “I love your face”? Really? Compliments are nice sometimes but ... it’s probably better not to date a man who makes all the women around him uncomfortable. JUNGKOOK

Saying “I love your face” to anyone while they’re serving you is creepy and disrespecting of boundaries. Whether or not he was flirting is almost inconsequential to me. I’m sure this woman gets hit on all the time and your boyfriend was just another guy who couldn’t just let her do her job in peace. DANGLEPARTICIPLE

He won’t change. He will always flirt with other women. He knows exactly what he is doing and is unconcerned with how this behavior makes you feel. If you can accept dating a womanizer, stay with him. You will continue to feel disrespected. If you are not comfortable being subjected to this behavior, move on. He’s not worth losing your self-respect. DRAGONFLY21

