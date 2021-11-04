In a 21-page agreement, which was filed Thursday with U.S. District Judge William Smith, a comprehensive procedure was laid out to ensure that claimants receive proper notice before their benefits are frozen or cut off. The agreement also requires DLT to take prompt action to address inquiries about the action.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island filed a lawsuit by attorneys Ellen Saideman and Lynette Labinger in May 2020, when thousands depended on their unemployment benefits.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, known as DLT, agreed to take steps to prevent a repeat of a situation last year where thousands of residents had their unemployment insurance benefit payments unexpectedly frozen without any notice or explanation.

DLT had frozen payments at the time due to concerns about fraudulent pandemic-related applications. It impacted thousands of Rhode Islanders without any instructions on how to contest it, according to the ACLU.

About 43 percent of the unemployment insurance claims filed in Rhode Island over the past year turned out to be suspected or confirmed fraud, the DLT told the Globe this past March. In a year’s time, staring in March 2020, the state received 899,505 unemployment insurance claims, and 382,683 of those turned out to be suspected or confirmed fraud.

“Many of those whose payments were improperly frozen found themselves spending hours on the phone trying, often unsuccessfully, to reach a DLT representative to complain,” read a statement by the ACLU.

DLT has since doubled the number of its staff that communicates with individuals. The settlement agreement establishes specific standards and procedures for the FLT to follow in withholding benefits not only in cases of suspected fraud, but also when an employer objects to a claimant’s receipt of benefits after payment has commenced or when there is an allegation that the claimant has returned to work based on information from a national “new hires” database, according to the ACLU.

The agreement also requires DLT to “provide a mechanism for claimants to be able contact DLT in a timely manner if their efforts to certify are unsuccessful or if their certification is rejected.” DLT is also now having to follow a set of standards for operation of its “Call Center” to ensure that the staff have the capacity to act on complaints alleging the wrongful freezing of benefits and to limit the average phone wait time for a claimant to be able to talk to a representative.

The DLT will have to regularly report certain data to the ACLU attorneys for the next 15 months, which includes the number of alleged fraud claims determined to be legitimate and reports of the average wait time for people to be helped by a call center representative.

The state will also pay $145,000 in attorneys fees.

“We believe that the agreement provides clear cut, objective measures to get information to claimants if their approved benefits are being put on hold or stopped and not only provides metrics to ensure that people can get through to DLT, but also a commitment by DLT to follow up if it cannot resolve the problem in the first call,” said Labinger in a prepared statement.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.